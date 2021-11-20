“It couldn’t be more …”: Iman recalled the life she led with David Bowie before his death

USA-. More than five years have passed since the death of David Bowie, who died of cancer at 69. The musician spent the last 26 years of his life next to his great love, Magnet. To honor her beloved, the model will launch her own fragrance called Love memoirAnd although they both exuded passion when they were together, it revealed what their quiet home life was like.

“David got so used to my cooking that every time he said ‘Shall we order tonight?’ He would say ‘Aren’t you cooking?’ He was always with me in the kitchen. I couldn’t cook. He burned water but he put music on and the three of us danced, “he recalled. Magnet. The couple was in the company of their daughter Alexandria Jones, who was born in 200 when Bowie He was 53 and his mother 45.

“I am one of those people who can read a recipe and cook it without stressing over it. Herb roast chicken for Sunday dinner. On Saturdays, he loved the English breakfast, with bacon and sausage. both my daughter and David, “he added Magnet. The model said that Bowie he was “so kind and chivalrous”, and that the couple’s life at home “couldn’t be more normal.”

“One day when Lexi was seven years old, she saw a poster of her father. ‘That’s daddy,’ he said. And then he asked, ‘But why is his name Bowie?’ Our daughter had no idea of ​​her fame. When he was born, David had decided not to tour so much. His name is Alexandria Jones, but I could see when he came to school, that people looked at him differently, “he recalled. Magnet. The given name of Bowie It was David Robert Jones.

Magnet He also made reference to the love for the art of Bowie, which inspired her to put together a perfume that combines fragrances of the two: “David could read three out of four books at the same time and everything he read somehow became his music. The way he created things was unique. Everything is sifted and something new emerges. Creating the fragrance, putting David’s vetiver and bergamot from Tuscany, where we got married, we are both him and me ”.