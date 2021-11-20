Is Tom Hanks speaking Japanese? No it’s just AI

Poor lip-syncing in dubbing and subtitles can put audiences off and hurt the box office for foreign films. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is about to change it.

Startup Flawless IA, co-founded by film director Scott Mann, has a tool that he says can accurately recreate lip-syncing in dubbing without altering the actors’ performance.

The tool studies how actors move their mouths and exchange movements according to the dubbed words in different languages, making it appear that Tom Hanks can speak Japanese or that Jack Nicholson is fluent in French.

ガ ン プ 日本 の 深 い 表現 from Flawless on Vimeo.

Mann was inspired to come up with the tool when he saw how dubbing affected the narrative cohesion of his 2015 film “Heist,” starring Robert De Niro.

“I hate what dubbing is like,” he told Reuters. “You have to change so many things to try to synchronize. You’re changing words that filmmakers and performers have thought so much about. They are scrapped to find a different word that fits, but it never really does, ”he added.

Mann decided to do something about this notable mismatch. After some research, he discovered a paper by Christian Theobalt of the Max Planck Institute for Informatics, which presents a new approach that uses artificial intelligence to recreate photorealistic human visual effects.

The tool worked to translate a scene from De Niro in “Heist.”

“He’s able to essentially pick up De Niro’s ‘ohh’ sound 20 minutes earlier and place it at a different time in the movie,” Mann explained. “At the same time it measures and fuses it so that the interpretation is the same, but it has a different movement of the mouth,” he added.

Producers and studios are working with Flawless AI to integrate the technology into post-production. There is about a year to go until the first movies come out with this tool.