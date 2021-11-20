Inter Milan shows interest in ‘Chucky’ Lozano

The future of ‘Chucky‘ Lush It has started to generate a lot of expectations. The Mexican is involved in a controversy, after some statements that were interpreted as a message in which he expressed that he was not happy in the Napoli, now another club also in Italy has shown interest in him.

After his participation with the Mexican team, which fell in the two games of Play off World Cup versus

USA

and

Canada

, the ‘Chucky‘ Lush will return to activity with Napoli, looking to have a “rematch” on the field.

According to information from tabings.net, the Inter is looking yes or yes an end for the next transfer market. However, your first choice is Lorenzo Insigne, partner of Hirving at Napoli. Italian is the main alternative.

The same source indicates that in case of not achieving it, his next objective is Lush. The Mexican seems to draw the interest of the current champion of the A series, mainly because of the way he moves in the attack.

The price of ‘Chucky’ Lozano

When the Napoli decided to sign Hirving Lush, from PSV and at the request of Carlo Ancelotti, made him the most expensive Mexican in history, above what he had achieved Raul Jimenez with the Wolves.

Now, according to information from Transfermarkt, the Mexican is worth a total of 45 million euros. Previously, the Napoli has stated that it will not accept less than 50 million to let Hirving out, so the effort of any club that wants it, must be enormous.

So far this season, the ‘Chucky‘ Lush he has scored three goals and given two assists in the 16 games he has played for Napoli.