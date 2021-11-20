Infonavit will grant credit to inactive workers

Karen Guzman

Mexico City / 19.11.2021 01:42:07





More than one million 100 thousand beneficiaries without a current employment relationship will be able to access the savings of their subaccount of the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) to obtain a mortgage loan through the bank.

It is a new model called Infonavit Account + Bank Credit, created in conjunction by the Institute and the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM), which aims to recognize the right of workers without an employment relationship and who receive their income independently to access the financing of a property.

The holder of the Infonavit, Carlos Martinez, explained that this is part of the December 2020 reform, which allows workers without an employment relationship, but who were registered by a company with social security and are currently not contributing, to have a loan.

According to the organization, there are just over 72 million beneficiaries, of which 32.2 million are non-active workers; of that amount, there are 1,100,000 workers with savings in their housing subaccount of 120,000 pesos.

Mortgages may be processed through Banorte, HSBC, BBVA, Scotiabank and Santander, institutions that will be able to take the money saved in the Infonavit account to pay the down payment and the bank must make the profile of each client and the amount of financing.

As a final step, of the money that will be granted on credit, Infonavit will participate with 30 percent or with a limit of 325 UMAS (which is around 885 thousand 446 pesos).