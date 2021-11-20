Infonavit + Bank Credit launched for people without work

Mexico City. With the participation of Banorte, BBVA, HSBC, Santander and Scotiabank, the Infonavit will give loans to workers who currently do not have an active employment relationship, but they have savings on their Housing subaccount. To start the process, the beneficiary will only have to present to the financial institution the Certificate of Infonavit Account + Bank Creditor, document that indicates the balance in your Housing Subaccount and that can be downloaded from My Infonavit Account. In the first year of operations, it is estimated that 25 thousand credits of this type will be granted.

With the objectives of promoting financial inclusion in the country and promoting mortgage credit, the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) and the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM) celebrated the start of operations of Infonavit Account + Bank Credit, a financing scheme aimed at the 32.3 million beneficiaries who currently do not have an active employment relationship, but have savings in their Housing Subaccount.

In its first stage, this credit scheme, a product of the Reform of the Infonavit Law and the flexibility of the use of the Housing Sub-Account, it will operate with five banks belonging to the ABM: Banorte, BBVA, HSBC, Santander and Scotiabank. The second stage will take place in the following months, when other banks that also participate in mortgage financing join this initiative.

At a press conference, Daniel Becker Feldman, president of the ABM, pointed out that the Infonavit Account + Bank Credit is the product of innovation and the joint work of the bank with Infonavit for the benefit of Mexicans, since this type of scheme Loans boost financial inclusion in Mexico and the economic dynamism of the country.

“The housing industry is not only one of the most important engines of the domestic market and one of the bases for the economic recovery of the country; it is a fundamental piece for families, because it allows them to acquire a wealth. Products like this, Focused on unserved markets, they undoubtedly strengthen financial inclusion and act for the benefit of the country. “

For his part, Carlos Martínez Velázquez, general director of Infonavit, added that with the start of operations of this credit scheme, the Infonavit Law is complied with, which was reformed in December 2020 to meet a historical demand in terms of living place.

“Infonavit had an outstanding debt with the working class: to allow everyone who had savings in the Institute to be able to take out a loan to buy their home, regardless of their working conditions. With Infonavit Account + Bank Credit it is now possible. And thanks to the reform that came into force last year, we will be able to continue generating credit options for the entire working class and facilitate their access to what is their constitutional right: having a suitable home. “

The Infonavit + Bank Credit Account will allow the Institute’s beneficiaries, who do not have an active employment relationship, to use their balance in the Housing Sub-Account as a down payment on a mortgage financing that will be co-financed between Infonavit and their preferred bank.

Currently, of the total number of non-active beneficiaries in the Institute, 1.1 million have savings of 120 thousand pesos, on average, in their Housing Subaccount.

Under this scheme, the banking institution will be in charge of profiling the borrower and will determine the amount of the financing; Of the total credit, Infonavit will participate with 30% of the credit and the rest will be granted by the bank.

To start the process, the beneficiary will only have to present to the financial institution the Infonavit Account Certificate + Bank Credit, a document that indicates the balance in their Housing Sub-Account and that can be downloaded from My Infonavit Account (micuenta.infonavit.org.mx) in the section I am interested in a Credit.

The financing collection will be carried out independently between Infonavit and the bank, depending on their financial conditions; However, if the beneficiary begins an employment relationship, the contributions made by his employer will be considered as a prepayment of the proportional part of the financing granted by the Institute and the monthly payment may be deducted via payroll.

Regarding the financial conditions, the interest rate on the credit granted by Infonavit will be 10.45%, while the rate for the proportional part of the bank will be determined by the financial entity chosen by the beneficiary.

Likewise, the Infonavit + Bank Credit Account will have fixed monthly payments throughout the financing term, which will be calculated based on the age of the borrower; In other words, the age plus the repayment of the loan should not exceed 65 years.

In the first year of operations, it is estimated that 25 thousand loans of this type will be granted to comply with the Infonavit Law and boost the dynamism of the mortgage and real estate sector in the country.

