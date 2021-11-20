In the end, Selena Gomez is going to get us back to our childhood haircut

Since about a month ago we discovered that Selena Gomez had cut her hair and now she was wearing a beautiful bob, There have been very few occasions that the singer and actress has been seen with her new style. Of course, in view of the new images, we almost would have preferred that it had been “hidden” because now makes us want to go to the hairdresser and copy his style quickly …

There you have it. Now tell me that you don’t love it as much as I do. Yes, it will not stop being that cut and hairstyle that many of us wore in our early childhood in the late 80’s and 90’s: a half-length hair with inward ends that softened the faces and that now, so many years later (don’t make me count them) is once again a must in hairdressing salons.

In relation to this cut, he assures Felicitas Ordás from Felicitas Hair from Mataró (Barcelona) that “If there is a cut that will define the moment we are living, that is the bob. It is simple and very modern, that’s why it does not understand age. It perfectly fits a girl of twenty as a woman of sixty. To get the most out of it , we must personalize it and dare to experiment with textures and updos. In a plain version, whole and with a parting in the middle, it is cosmopolitan; with waves and to one side, very suggestive and with a spectacular wet texture. “

What is clear is that wearing it straight, with tips inwards is quite a remember that we loved and with which Selena Gomez will end up getting us to cut our hair.

