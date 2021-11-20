If Mexico does not work in renewable energies, we can look for other destinations: GM



Francisco Garza, President and CEO of General Motors in Mexico stated that in the absence of a legal framework focused on the production of renewable energy, the company may need to look for other investment destinations to meet your zero emissions goals.











“If there is no legal framework, a structural framework in Mexico focused on the production of renewable energies, General Motors will not stop its vision of zero, zero, zero and unfortunately if the conditions do not exist, Mexico will no longer be a destination for investment, ”said Garza during his participation in the 49th National Convention of the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (IMEF).

In addition, he stressed that the brand has a long-term vision of seeing a world with zero emissions, zero collisions and zero congestion, for which it is necessary to invest in electrification of its product portfolio, transform electric vehicles to autonomous and interconnectivity.











Garza explained that such plans would be difficult to achieve without a defined policy on the generation of renewable energy.





“If the conditions are not on the table, I believe that Mexico is not going to be an investment destination in the short and medium term and today as our investments take between five and seven years, we are evaluating that if the conditions are not, then that dollar that was going to be invested in Mexico goes to the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, Europe and Mexico is no longer an important destination, ”Garza explained.

Also, he informed that the manufacturing sites and the supplier base will be required to be zero emissions.