“I never imagined …”: Rachel Zegler is the young promise of Hollywood

USA-. This December 9th opens West Side Story, by the iconic Steven Spielberg, the long-awaited adaptation of the musical classic that premiered in Broadway in 1957. At just 20 years old, Rachel zegler will go down in history as the cinematic successor to Natalie Wood in the 1961 film. Last year the fans were left with the desire, since the film had to delay its premiere due to the pandemic.

The young artist, who at 17 was chosen from 30 thousand people by himself Spielberg, promises to redefine Hollywood together with a generation that seeks to change the perception of Latin American culture. “Growing up I was incredibly aware not only of how much I loved being Colombian, but of how many people in the United States had misconceptions about us. I have been working to report it as much as I can, ”he explained. Zegler to the magazine Allure.

Although Zegler She has not yet been able to see her debut on the big screen, which is also her first job in the industry, she did not wait for the premiere of West Side Story. This year he filmed the sequel to the DC Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and was chosen by Disney to play Snow White in her own live action, princess who starred in the first feature film produced by Walt disney in 1937.

“I never imagined that any of this would happen in my life. So my preparation is to remind myself who I once was, and that was a girl singing tunes in her room, hoping that people would subscribe to her YouTube channel. And I have not forgotten her since then, “he said. Zegler about his fledgling fame. The young woman went through her adolescence as the protagonist of school musicals, one of them was West Side Story.

“I think that, first and foremost, more celebrities could work to establish themselves as human beings. Being excited about things, about your job opportunities, when you meet someone you admire. So it’s okay to be a fan. I think that’s the reason we all got here in the first place, because we loved a movie and now we’re in the movies, “he said. Zegler.