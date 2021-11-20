“I have always hoped for a miracle. I got one, but it wasn’t the one I wanted “

USA. Pray for singer Nightbirde

He retired in August of this year from competition on America’s Got Talent. She needed to dedicate one hundred percent to herself and her health because of the cancer that continues to consume her body today. It is the third time that he has suffered from this disease. She was diagnosed for the first time in 2017. Then in 2019. On both occasions she got over it, but unfortunately she reappeared months later.

In August she confessed that, although the doctors had told her that the chances of getting out of the disease were very low, she believes that “at least 2% is something, 2% is not zero.”

It is the story of Jane Marczewski, Nightbirde, a young woman in her early 30s who suffers from metastatic breast cancer. A few months ago he fell in love with the audience of the famous talent with his beautiful and tremendously sincere music. In the first program in which she appeared, she sang a song composed by herself, “It’s ok”. At that time, we all knew his story. He said that the cancer was widespread. The jury was moved to hear it, but she assured that her intention was to show that it is “much more than the bad things that happen to me.”





The audience stood up to applaud her when she finished singing, as did the four members of the jury. Among them was the Colombian actress Sofía Vergara who shouted excitedly in Spanish, “Bravo, bravo!”

All of them appreciated the authenticity of Jane’s song that talks about accepting what comes, even if one is somewhat lost. “You can’t wait for life to stop being hard to decide to be happy,” the young woman responded to the fearsome Simon Cowell, who stopped being scary for a moment.

Nightbirde swept that first performance and qualified directly to continue in the contest. But it could not be. She herself communicated it to the program through an emotional video call to the members of the program. Immediately there was a huge wave of solidarity, affection and prayers towards the young woman whose experience, and the way she is dealing with it, have inspired millions of people around the world.