If something has been a constant in the last few years of the career of this actress born in Hawaii and raised in Australia who has achieved it all, it is her role in the transformation of television as we know it. In 2017 Nicole Kidman teamed up with powerful screenwriter David E. Kelley to launch Big little lies , the miniseries based on the novel by Liane Moriarty in which she not only starred alongside Reese Witherspoon but also executive producer, repeating the strategy with The undoing . And now it returns to the television format with Nine perfect strangers , based on another book by Moriarty and directed by Kelley, in which she plays a peculiar Russian self-improvement guru named Masha, who guides a group of patients who have come to her health center through a very special treatment to reconnect with life. Amazon Prime Video will premiere the series in Spain this Friday.

Reflection

“The series wonders if one can maintain an alternate reality for a long time”

He gives the feeling that he enjoys shooting miniseries. And this time, in Australia.

That’s how it is. The interesting thing is that I started my career here with a couple of movies. And then I started doing miniseries. One was called Vietnam and the other was Bangkok Hilton , so I feel like I have returned to my beginnings, because I am working a lot on miniseries, which I find fascinating. It’s wonderful for an actress because you have so much more screen time to explore a character. We are also going through a time as a society in which there is not a voracious appetite for cinema as there is for television. What I like about these miniseries is that, although they are seen on the small screen, they have a cinematic language, so they have been a true revelation for me.

How complex was filming Nine perfect strangers in the middle of the pandemic?

It was complicated. All of us who participated were in a bubble, but I had my family with me so it didn’t impact me as much. Other members of the cast were not so lucky. The positive was that we were able to work much better together, because there were not too many distractions. We were in Byron Bay and we stayed there for months without much else to do than work on the series and share activities. That was something quite unusual for these times, because before the pandemic the work system was more pragmatic: you would fly to the filming location, and when you finished you would take the plane back. In this case it was not so. That helped us make it feel like the work of a cast, each one having their own plot to tell. Nine perfect strangers it’s eight hours of fascinating stories about nine different characters, something as unusual as it is thought-provoking.

Why do you think the patients who attend this center need to reinvent themselves?

At first glance the life of these patients seems to be very good, but if you look deeply, there is a lot of tragedy in them. And everyone deals with their problems in a different way. Each character comes to this center looking for a cure, or trying to reinvent himself, perhaps to experience a different reality or live in an altered state. And the question that the series asks is whether one can maintain that alternate reality for a long period of time. When I started to explore the character of Masha what surprised me is that she says that to appreciate life you have to experience death. And if so, what exactly is life? Is there only one existence or maybe there are several? These are philosophical questions that David E. Kelley is very interested in. In my case, I began to study how microdosing works, the system by which you can ingest minute amounts of psychedelics and what are the horizons that this opens up for you. But going back to these characters, they all have secrets. It is very interesting to me how people put up shields and barriers so that you don’t see what’s behind. But on the other hand, I hope we did it with compassion, because the last thing we wanted to do was ridicule people.

What did you learn by doing the series about the self-improvement industry?

I do not know if much, because ours is a health center and does not necessarily offer self-improvement. The series is more about people who are suffering. Without telling too much about the plot, each character goes through something different and we will discover it as the story progresses. But no one goes there to lose weight or to improve their talent for meditation. They do not go to relax for a week and come back more rested. Apparently it is a health center and then you find out the truth. You have to get to the end because in the last two episodes everything clears up. That’s what I love about miniseries. On Big little lies the audience didn’t know what was really wrong with Celeste until the last episode.

Nine perfect strangers examines how people deal with their crises.

And how one tries to heal. These are very important questions and that is what I like about Liane Moriarty’s novel, which she also wrote Big little lies . She has a knack for creating very entertaining context and then adding a topic to it that is very complicated. I love these kinds of stories, that’s why I never forget a movie I made in 2004, Reincarnation , in which she played a woman who was going through a grief so great that she believed that a 10-year-old boy was her reincarnated husband. These stories show you what a human being can do to calm himself and heal his wounds.