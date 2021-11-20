Hyundai Palisade 2022 in Mexico, prices and features

The long awaited Hyundai palisade is already in Mexico. The largest SUV of the Korean firm comes to our streets as a new option to transport seven passengers in an environment full of comfort, technology and safety. Here we tell you what all its characteristics are and price in Mexico.
The Hyundai Palisade debuted in the United States at the end of 2018. Today it announces its arrival in our country directly at the top of the midsize SUV category, with models like the Honda Pilot, Volkswagen Teramont and Ford Explorer on the radar.
With 4.98 meters long and imposing design, the Palisade not only seeks to carve a niche among the family SUVs, but also to reach customers eager for an executive-style SUV. The size of the grille, the use of wholesale chrome, the LED lighting and its 20 “wheels make clear the distinction that its design pursues.
The inside pursues, above all, comfort. The Hyundai palisade comes to Mexico with a single top-of-the-range version, called Limited Tech. It includes three-zone automatic climate control, heated front and rear seats —the front ones also have ventilation—, Driver Talk system for intercommunication with passengers, 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound, infotainment with 10.25 “screen and 360º vision camera.
The security technology offering is made up of a wide range of driving assistance, which include autonomous emergency brake with pedestrian and cyclist detection, safe exit assistance, blind spot monitor, lane following function with involuntary abandonment alert, cruise control, among others.
Now, as far as motor is concerned, the Hyundai palisade arrives with a 3.8-liter V6, capable of generating 291 hp and 262 lb-ft. All power is sent to the front axle through an eight-speed automatic transmission with pushbutton controls – replacing the traditional stick – and paddle shifters on the steering wheel.
The Hyundai Palisade price in Mexico It is 1,059,700 pesos and it is already available to reserve through the Korean firm’s website, with an initial deposit of 20,000 pesos. The first units should be available in the course of December or January. There are two upholstery colors to choose from (black or beige) and four paint options: black, gray, blue and white.
Hyundai Palisade 2022: Price in Mexico
- Limited Tech – 1,059,900 pesos
Palisade Limited Tech:
- Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Downhill Brake Control (DBC)
- Slope Assistance Control (HAC)
- Trailer Stability Assist (TSA)
- Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
- Lane Following Assist (LFA)
- Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
- Front Collision Assist including Cyclists and Pedestrians (FCA; Car / Ped / Cyc)
- Safe Exit Assistance (SEA)
- Rear Collision Anti-Collision Assist (RCCA)
- Blind Spot Anti-Collision Assist (BCA)
- Blind Spot Monitor (BVM)
- Intelligent Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC)
- Rear Seat Alert
- Seats with anchor for baby chair (2nd and 3rd row)
- Tire pressure monitor (TPMS)
- 7 airbags
- Power Child Door Lock
- Exterior mirrors with electric adjustment and heating
- Exterior mirrors with courtesy lights
- Dual LED Projection Headlights
- Headlights with automatic ignition
- LED daytime running lights (DRL’s)
- LED position lights
- LED taillights
- Satin chrome exterior handles
- Roof rails
- 20 ”aluminum wheels
- Electric sunroof
- 3-zone automatic air conditioning
- Power adjustable front seats
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Heated rear seats
- Driver’s seat with memory adjustment
- Driver’s seat with cushion extension
- Driver’s seat with 2-way power lumbar support
- 2nd row captain’s seat with walk in system
- Leather seats
- Side rear curtain with manual adjustment
- 60/40 folding 3rd row seats
- Sliding rear seats
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- Electric front and rear windows
- Front windows with one-touch opening and closing and security system
- Trunk cover
- Electrochromic interior rear view mirror with Homelink
- E-Shift (button speed selection)
- Electronic parking brake with Auto hold
- Configurable drive modes
- 12V power socket (2 front, 1 rear and 1 trunk) and 115V (1)
- Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Supervision cluster with 7 ”color digital LCD screen
- 10.25 “color touchscreen LCD with Android Auto ™ and Apple CarPlay ™ connectivity
- USB ports (7)
- Navigation system
- Harman Kardon® Premium Audio System with Clari Fi ™ technology and Quantum Logic® with 12 speakers, includes amplifier and tweeter
- Smart electric trunk with customizable height adjustment
- 360 ° camera
- Wireless charger
- “Driver Talk” system (intercom with passengers)
- Remote engine start
- Gear shift paddles at the wheel
- Smart key + power button
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Silent mode for rear seats (Quite Mode)