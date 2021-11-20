Hyundai Palisade 2022 in Mexico, prices and features

The long awaited Hyundai palisade is already in Mexico. The largest SUV of the Korean firm comes to our streets as a new option to transport seven passengers in an environment full of comfort, technology and safety. Here we tell you what all its characteristics are and price in Mexico.

The Hyundai Palisade debuted in the United States at the end of 2018. Today it announces its arrival in our country directly at the top of the midsize SUV category, with models like the Honda Pilot, Volkswagen Teramont and Ford Explorer on the radar.

With 4.98 meters long and imposing design, the Palisade not only seeks to carve a niche among the family SUVs, but also to reach customers eager for an executive-style SUV. The size of the grille, the use of wholesale chrome, the LED lighting and its 20 “wheels make clear the distinction that its design pursues.

The inside pursues, above all, comfort. The Hyundai palisade comes to Mexico with a single top-of-the-range version, called Limited Tech. It includes three-zone automatic climate control, heated front and rear seats —the front ones also have ventilation—, Driver Talk system for intercommunication with passengers, 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound, infotainment with 10.25 “screen and 360º vision camera.

The security technology offering is made up of a wide range of driving assistance, which include autonomous emergency brake with pedestrian and cyclist detection, safe exit assistance, blind spot monitor, lane following function with involuntary abandonment alert, cruise control, among others.

Now, as far as motor is concerned, the Hyundai palisade arrives with a 3.8-liter V6, capable of generating 291 hp and 262 lb-ft. All power is sent to the front axle through an eight-speed automatic transmission with pushbutton controls – replacing the traditional stick – and paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

The Hyundai Palisade price in Mexico It is 1,059,700 pesos and it is already available to reserve through the Korean firm’s website, with an initial deposit of 20,000 pesos. The first units should be available in the course of December or January. There are two upholstery colors to choose from (black or beige) and four paint options: black, gray, blue and white.

