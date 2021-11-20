How will the playoffs be played towards Qatar 2022?

MEXICO CITY.

The FIFA announced this Friday the format of the repechage Facing the Qatar World Cup 2022, which will be played as a single match and on a neutral field in June of next year.

The lottery of the intercontinental qualifiers for the World Cup will be held in Zurich, Switzerland, next Friday, November 26. Following the draw for reclassification by the UEFA the confrontations between the representatives of the Concacaf, Conmebol, AFC and OFC.

The parties for the last two tickets for the World Cup fair will be held between June 13 and 14, 2022. The qualifiers were originally scheduled for March 2022, however, they were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

For the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the national teams of Australia and Peru got their pass to the fair after beating Honduras and New Zealand, respectively.

At the moment, in the Concacaf the countries of Canada, United States and Mexico are among the places that offer a direct ticket to the World Cup, being Panama who would enter the repechage.

While, in the Conmebol, Brazil and Argentina their classification is already assured. Ecuador and Colombia They are within the direct seats to the World Cup and Peru I would play the reclassification again.

In Europe the teams of Portugal, Scotland, Italy, Russia, Sweden, Wales, Turkey, Poland, North Macedonia, Ukraine, Austria and the Czech Republic They will play the playoff from March 24 to 29 in a format where only three more tickets are at stake.

