How was Natalie Portman’s childhood: the first fan mail she received was a sexual fantasy

In 2018, many were surprised by the #MeToo movement, including the protagonist of ‘Black Swan’, who said she went from ‘thinking that I did not have a history of harassment’ to saying ‘I have a hundred!’. However, her case of sexualization was one of the most deplorable in Hollywood according to how Natalie Portman’s childhood was.

Even the actress herself had spoken about it in previous interviews and the whole world not only saw it, but allowed it and even celebrated it as well. Far from advancing, the premiere of ‘Cuties’ last year makes it clear that this is a danger still present in the cinema.

Thus, her experience adds to that of many other girl actresses who alert us to the vulnerability that many actresses and actors face in the industry, showing that Hollywood does not yet have the necessary tools to protect its child stars.

How was the childhood of Natalie Portman

Natalie Hershlag was born on June 9, 1981 in Jerusalem, although she also has American nationality, as her parents, gynecologist Avner Herslah and artist (and current Portman representative) Shelley Herslah, moved to Washington when their only daughter was so young. only 3 years.

In fact, her family had already settled in the United States years before, as her maternal grandparents were American Jews and her paternal grandparents were Jewish immigrants to Israel.

However, just four years after their arrival, the Portman family moved to Connecticut and in 1990 to Long Island. The way Natalie Portman’s childhood was was one based on the Jewish religion.

Although Natalie combined her academic and religious studies with artistic studies from an early age, studying dance, ballet and performing arts, in addition to beginning from her childhood to pursue her interest in languages.

In 2005, during an interview with Blender, Portman assured that she was “different from other children. I was more ambitious. I knew what I liked and what I wanted, and I worked really hard. She was a very serious girl. “

And while her effort undoubtedly paid off, making her one of the most successful artists of her generation, the truth is that Hollywood tapped into that passion in her later childhood years.

How was the childhood of Natalie Portman: the beginnings of her career

According to what was reported by the magazine ‘Rolling Stone’, Portman’s career began in no less than a pizzeria, when Portman was only 10 years old and a Revlon agent approached him to offer to be part of an advertising campaign.

She declined the offer but took the opportunity to land a manager, after which she landed a backup role in the 1992 musical ‘Ruthless!’ Alongside Britney Spears.

And if you thought that her role in ‘Léon: the professional’ was a crude approach to acting, the staging was not far behind, because her role was that of a girl who is willing to commit murder to star in a play school theater.

A year later and after six months off the stage before the season finale of the musical, the then 12-year-old auditioned and landed the role that would take her to the big screen in Luc Besson’s action drama ‘Léon: The Professional ‘.

Although few could know what Natalie Portman’s childhood would be like next, the little girl very wisely decided to protect her privacy and adopt her paternal grandmother’s maiden name for her stage name, instead of that of her birth.

As we all know by now, the actress played Mathilda, a girl who becomes friends with a hitman with the intention of avenging the life of her family. As the character of Matilda begins to discover her femininity, her voice and her desires, Natalie herself – like most teenagers her age – discovers her own femininity, voice and desires.

In various interviews, Portman has stated that in that role she was sexualized and the consequences reached the degree that the first fan mail she received was from a man who told her that his sexual fantasy was to rape her.

The production not only did nothing to protect the young actress, but they even tricked her and her parents into accepting the role, because while her family initially rejected the proposal due to the explicitly sexual and violent nature of the script, they agreed when Besson eliminated the nudity and murders committed by Portman’s character.

However, and although the actress assured that after this she did not find anything objectionable about the content, after seeing the final result, her mother assured that there was a sexual subtext that was not part of the script – something natural coming from Besson -, so The production’s responsibility for Natalie Portman’s childhood is undeniable.

Even now, the actress admits that she was sexualized by the way she was portrayed, since she never acted in a sexual way, but photography, direction and editing were responsible for creating such an effect and even the critics themselves promoted that attitude, reducing it to comments such as “she has incipient breasts.”

Not being enough, a local radio station encouraged its listeners to count down until Natalie turned 18 – at which point it would be legal to have sex with her.

The way Natalie Portman’s childhood was marked the actress for life

Thus, at just 13 years old, Portman resented the unpleasant sexual objectification by men, and began to build a reputation as conservative, serious and nerdy, with which she felt she was protecting her body. “I felt the need to cover my body, inhibit my expressions and my work to send the message that I am someone worthy of respect,” explained the actress during a march in Los Angeles.

And it is that after her participation in Besson’s film, the already pre-adolescent received a series of offers to play a sexualized young woman, something that made her dictate many of her work and personal decisions about how to express her sexuality during a time that it is complicated in itself for many.

At the end of the recordings, Portman returned to school and, during the summer holidays of 1994, filmed a role in Marya Cohn’s short film ‘Developing’, in which she played a girl who is facing her mother’s cancer; as well as playing Anne Shirley in an Anne of Green Gables staging of her art camp.

Following this, Michael Mann offered him the small part of the suicidal stepdaughter of Al Pacino’s character in the 1995 action movie ‘Heat’, for “her ability to portray dysfunction without hysteria.”

According to what was revealed in an interview with ‘Los Angeles Times’, after this role, the actress came to self-harm during a subsequent fight with her mother, because the way Natalie Portman’s childhood was because of her work, marked her a severe form.

“What you feel in your life affects the way you act and what you act inevitably influences how you feel in your life. When I did ‘Heat’ I was only 14 years old and I was playing a girl who died. A year later, I got in a fight with my mother and I cut myself. I had not done it before and I never did it after, but I think that seeing my wrists bleeding in a movie definitely affected my psyche, “she said.

Added to this, the character of Mathilda also won her the role of Marty in Ted Demme’s feature film ‘Beautiful Girls’, a 13-year-old teenager who flirts with her much older neighbor played by Timothy Hutton.

Yes, we also find it disgusting and we are not the only ones, because that role made Portman refuse many later offers, including the leading role in ‘Lolita’ because it would precisely exploit the already hypersexualized image that Hollywood had created around the barely adolescent .

In such a way, Natalie Portman began to reject all the roles that had kiss scenes and to gain a conservative reputation “in an attempt to make sure my body was safe and that my voice was heard.”

Instead he returned to the theater with a production of ‘Cabaret’ and another of ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’, while in film he had supporting roles in the Woody Allen musical ‘Everyone Says I Love You’ and in the science film. Tim Burton’s fiction ‘Mars Attacks!’, before playing Padmé Amidala in the hit ‘Star Wars’ franchise.

And while Portman is now one of the strongest voices in Hollywood and in particular in the complaint movement that points out the harassment of women in the industry, it is also true that not all young actresses have had their luck, something that she She has recognized herself, saying that despite having found a safe place, there are many people who do not have her support system.

That is why knowing the stories of child celebrities and the risks they face is important: to demand from the industry better protection of its actors with a comprehensive protocol to provide them with the necessary support and adequate prevention of exposing children to suffering trauma. that can affect your psychology for life.

