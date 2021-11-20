How to watch the Reclassification game LIVE

Chivas and the Camoteros meet on Saturday night for the Repechage of the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the Liga MX at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

From 21: 00 hours, time from the center of Mexico this Saturday we will experience a match of high intensity and emotion: the Deportivo Guadalajara will visit Puebla. The game corresponds to the Repechage of the Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League and will be arbitrated by Marco Antonio Ortiz, who will be accompanied by the linesmen Michel Alejandro Morales placeholder image and Enrique Isaac Bustos.

+ Follow LIVE the broadcast of Chivas vs. Puebla via TV Azteca Sports

Chivas will return to activity in this interesting duel against La Franja as a visitor. The last rojiblanca presentation away from home was on the last day when they defeated Mazatlán 1-0. Now the strategist Marcelo Michel Leaño will seek to improve the operation of the Sacred Herd in a game where there will be no tomorrow, since in the house of the Poblanos the team that will access thes Quarterfinals.

Guadalajara closed the campaign with 22 units in the 10th place of the general table, product of five wins, seven draws and five setbacks. For him Flock There is no tomorrow and they will have to take the victory to get fully into the Liguilla, seeking to overcome what was done in the previous season where they also qualified for the Play-off, but they were eliminated by Pachuca with a 4-2 win.

When and at what time do Chivas vs. Puebla?

Chivas will visit La Franja this Saturday, November 20 from 2021 to from 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. Next, we tell you what time it will be in other countries:

Where to watch the live streaming of Chivas vs. Puebla

The match between Deportivo Guadalajara and Los Camoteros will be broadcast on Mexico through the signs of Azteca Siete for all of Mexico, while for the United States it will be televised on TUDNUSA.