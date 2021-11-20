How to share a fake location in real time?

In case you ever have to get out of a hurry, here we share the way to cheat on your location from WhatsApp, and yes, in the manual we will include the location in real time.

These are the instructions to send only the location of the place where you are:

1. You have to be within the conversation to which you will send the location.

2. In the bar where you write the text, you have to click on the icon clip.

3. Select the Location option.

4. On the screen you can move your location by selecting the nearby points that appear, since if you are further away you can search for the location you need in the magnifying glass that appears in the upper right side of the chat.

5. Make sure check that you are sending the location you configured and voila.

Do not despair, we will begin to explain how to achieve it in real time, although it is important to say that you will have to use an external application and this implies that you authorize several permissions that will be requested.

1. Download the application called ‘Fake GPS’ from the Play Store.

2. Accept the permissions that will be requested.

3. Find the point that you want to appear as your location and start sharing from this external server, which will automatically start working with your WhatsApp. Take the time to verify that the place you share is the right one.

4. When you are sure, you can send the location and if you need to update, you can do it from ‘Fake GPS’.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: ‘SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME’ PRESENTED ITS SECOND TRAILER MULTIVERSO?