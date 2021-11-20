How to get the Amulet Coin and Double Incense in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

Again we offer you an interesting compilation recently shared that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

Amulet coin

This item doubles the prize money you receive if the Pokémon holding it joins the battle. So we can achieve it:

Go to Heart City with one of the starter Pokémon or any of their evolutions or Psyduck, Pachirisu, Drifloon, Buneary, Happiny, Clefairy or Pikachu too Once in the city, head north and enter Plaza Amistad From the east entrance, head north until you reach two ruins The Amulet Coin can be found inside the left ruin. Walk in the door and get it

Double incense

It also doubles the money you receive after a battle, although in this case you must have learned both Rockbreaker and Surf to access it. This is how you can get:

Go to the Desolate Path on Route 204 Follow the path and use Rockbreaker on any rock on your way Use the Surf move to pass the first long pool of water and go down to the left Keep following the path until you see the incense on the ground

