How to get Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl Pokémon They are already available on Nintendo Switch and as expected many fans are looking to complete not only the Sinnoh Pokédex, but also the National Pokédex. This requires all previous generation initials, including first generation initials: Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur.

this time we will tell you how to catch Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shiny Pearl. These are the steps we must follow:

To capture the initial Pokémon of the first generation, we will first have to complete the main story of the game and obtain the National Pokédex.

Once we have done this and have access to the Combat Zone, we will have to go there sailing from the docks of Ciudad Portual.

Once we arrive, we must go to the Underground Grottoes. In this new area is where we will find these Pokémon, and as expected, they can be found in their respective biome.

For Charmander we must go to the orange area of ​​the map, which is the Fire Biome. Squirtle can be found in the blue Water-type zone and Bulbasaur in the Green Plant-type biome. We will also find the other initials of the generation in this area, so there is much to explore and capture.

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.

