How to connect Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl with Pokémon Home – Nintenderos

As all fans know, Pokémon Home is a service that allows you to have all the Pokémon in your collection in the same place. This program designed for Nintendo Switch, and also available as an application for mobile devices, allows us to store Pokémon from different games in the series.

We can transfer Pokémon from the latest games to Pokémon Home and take them to other games with which they are compatible. Pokémon Home is compatible with Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu !, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! and the Pokémon Bank.

Although the exact compatibility dates for Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl have not yet been released, it has been confirmed that the remakes from Sinnoh, as well as Pokémon Legends: Arceus, will be compatible with the storage system sometime after the latter’s release in 2022.

Well, today we will talk about How to Transfer Shiny Diamond and Shiny Pearl Pokémon to Pokémon Home. These are the steps we must follow:

Once Pokémon Home and Pokémon: Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl are updated to support compatibility, players will be able to store our Pokémon in Pokémon Home and transfer compatible Pokémon between games.

In the Pokémon Home menu, there are two options: “Pokémon” and “Pokédex.”

By selecting “Pokémon”, players will be able to access local save files for supported games and open our in-game storage boxes to transfer our Pokémon.

Storing Pokémon in Pokémon Home will update your National Pokédex, which includes almost every Pokémon in the franchise.

Transferring Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl Pokémon will certainly help players complete the Sinnoh section of the National Pokédex, as some of these Pokémon cannot be caught in Pokémon: Sword and Shield.

