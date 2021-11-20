How to change the time, time slots and more in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

Here comes an interesting compilation recently shared that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

This time, you can know in detail how to change the time correctly in the game. We leave you with the information:

In this game, there are Pokémon that only appear at a certain time of the day in the Sinnoh region

You can set the time in this game, but you can’t change the date: as in Sword and Shield, date-based Pokémon spawn will not occur for 24 hours if you set it. For example, if you are looking for a Drifloon on a Sunday, you will have to wait until Friday to see it in Valle Eólico.

How to change the time

To change the time, follow these steps: 1. When you are in the main menu of your Nintendo Switch console, go to Console Settings. 2. Go all the way and click Console. 3. Go to Date and time and deactivate “Synchronize clock via Internet” and set it to the time of day you want. You can change the console back to the current time at any time by re-enabling “Synchronize clock via Internet”.



Time zones

There are three points in a day in the Sinnoh remakes: morning, day and night: Tomorrow (the sky has a pale blue tint): 4 AM – 9:59 AM Day: 10 AM – 7:59 PM Night (everything is dark): 8PM – 3:59 AM



