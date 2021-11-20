How much do Elon Musk and Lewis Hamilton earn per second? So you can see

Editorial Mediotiempo

Would you like to know how much money Elon Musk, Lewis Hamilton or Donald Trump make per second? Well, there is already a way to find out, it is a website called ‘Elon Musk Earning Calculator‘what does the calculations with public data to find out how much some of the most recognized millionaires in the world.

According to the calculator created by a British vehicle buying and selling company, Tesla and SpaceX CEO generates more than $ 22,500 in one minute, which means $ 375 in one second. In Mexican pesos it gives a total of 469,021 per minute.

In the case of Lewis hamilton the figures are closer to reality, although they are still surprising, because for every 60 seconds the British pilot he pocketed 169 dollars, which is 3,522 Mexican pesos.

Secondly, Donald trump more than thousand dollars for every minute (almost 20 thousand Mexican pesos). Other personalities featured on the site include Jeremy Clarkson, TV host, Supercar Boldie, influencer, Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, and Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO of Bumble.

The richest man in history

Last October, Elon Musk became the richest person who has ever walked the planet, according to Forbes, surpassing Jeff Bezos with a fortune that exceeds 255.2 billion dollars.

According to data from the prestigious magazine specialized in business, the CEO of Tesla is worth more than the co-founder of google Larry Page (6th richest) and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg (the seventh richest) together.