How did the qualifying teams do in their last playoff?

In ESPN we present to you what was the fate of each team in the last round of reclassification they played.

The reclassification of Opening Tournament 2021 will have attractive duels, one of them the Blue Cross against Striped, in which the former will try to repeat the history of his most recent participation in a playoff game, while the Monterrey team will seek the opposite because on his last occasion he was eliminated in that instance.

All teams will fight for their cause in the repechage and before this the immediate antecedent of each one in that round is presented.

The current Mexican soccer champion stayed in the attempt to advance directly to the Liguilla del Opening Tournament 2021, so he must play the reclassification, an instance that he had not disputed since the Apertura 2007.

The last playoff played by Cruz Azul was in the 2006 Apertura with a positive result against Pachuca. Getty Images

The Machine faced the Pachuca, to which he gave a 6-0 win on aggregate, for which he reached the Liguilla in which he was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Atlante, falling 2-1. Now he will try to reach the quarterfinals of this tournament when he faces Rayados.

The table directed by Javier Aguirre He will also have to dispute the repechage instance, since he finished in ninth position in the general table, and he will have to overcome the Blue Cross to get to the next phase.

The most recent occasion that Monterrey was in that instance was in the 2020 Guardians, when they were under the command of Argentine coach Antonio Mohamed, and on that occasion they were left out after facing the Puebla, so now they will try to prevent history from repeating itself.

The Lagunero team is once again in the reclassification and will seek to repeat what it achieved in the past Guardians Clausura 2021, in which it beat 5-0 in the playoffs Queretaro to be placed in the Liguilla.

Santos played his last playoff at Guard1anes 2021 with a positive result against Querétaroo. Getty Images

Saints He maintained a firm step and reached the final, in which he lost to Blue Cross, a team that returned to be crowned in Mexican soccer after 23 years, so now those of Torreón will fight to defeat the Athletic of San Luis to advance to the quarterfinals and then fight once more for the championship.

The city of San Luis Potosí will once again experience a repechage after 13 years, by virtue of the fact that the last time a team from the entity was in that instance was in the Closing Tournament 2008, in which it beat the Pachuca. In that fair he reached the semifinals in which he lost 2-1 against Blue Cross in the global.

In that contest, the team was the San Luis club and now as Athletic of San Luis returns to that phase to try to reach the next round and must overcome Saints to advance.

The box of the New Account Strip will be reclassified within the MX League, after the most recent occasion was that of the 2020 Guardians, in which they drew 2-2 with Striped, enough to advance to the quarterfinals.

Puebla played its last playoff in Guard1anes 2020 with a draw against Rayados. Getty Images

Puebla faced in this last instance Lion, which finally eliminated him, and now he will fight to subdue the Chivas at the Cuauhtémoc stadium in search of being once again in the Liguilla for the title.

After an irregular tournament, the Sacred Herd returns to reclassification for the second consecutive tournament, after the 2021 Clausura Guardians had to play the same instance.

In that commitment, the Guadalajara fell 4-2 against Pachuca, so now it will try to surpass the Puebla under the command of Marcelo Michel Leaño to return to the Liguilla, since the most recent one he played was the Guardians 2020 in which they were eliminated by Lion in the semifinals.

The Red Devils will have the challenge of overcoming the repechage once again, after in Guard1anes Clausura 2021 they also had to play it and on that occasion they eliminated the Lion, but they fell in the quarterfinals against Blue Cross.

Under the command of Hernán Cristante, the Mexican team finished in sixth place in the general classification of the Apertura 2021, for which they will receive the Nemesio Díez Cougars, who will try to surprise the rival to win.

Those of the UNAM achieved a good closure in the regular phase of the 2021 Apertura Tournament, since in their last five matches they achieved four victories, which were against Juárez, León, Xolos and Cruz Azul, and a draw against Pachuca on matchday 16.

The team led by Andrés Lillini placed eleventh in the general table to enter the playoffs, an instance that Cougars He had not played since the 1995-1996 season. On that occasion, the UNAM team lost against America 2-0 on the aggregate scoreboard and now they will try to overcome the Toluca to reach the quarterfinals.