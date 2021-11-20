Hotel digitization program advances in Mexico

The digitization process of the independent Mexican hotels of the large chains continues its Advance, as revealed in the closing of the tourist fair held this week in Mérida, Yucatán.

The Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco, considers that digitization is essential to strengthen the independent hotel sector and improve everything related to operations, marketing and sales to promote the Mexico brand globally.

During the closure of the Mérida Tourist Tianguis, the most important in the sector in Mexico, the Gueest company announced that it has closed agreements with institutions and hotel associations to digitize its operations, reported its CEO, Faustino Martínez.

Gueest is a next-generation technology platform that contributes to the independent hospitality a unique solution that allows to operate and commercialize the services of hotels of any size.

Torruco stressed that digitization of hotels is a necessity of small and medium-sized hosting companies for the promotion, marketing and distribution of their products on platforms and social networks.

“Digital transformation is urgent in the Mexican hotel sector for all the independent companies that are not linked to the big chains ”, added Martínez.

During the Tianguis Turístico de Mérida it was explained that 92 percent of customers inquire online before reserving their room, while 72 percent of those guests they buy at least one hotel room online.

However, independent hotels have a reduced level of digitization which hinders its promotion and international appeal.

The secretary of sightseeing announced last September a digitization plan with the participation of the companies Google, Gueest, Despegar and Rotamundos, which offer their services for independent hotels to carry out all their operations digitally.

Torruco highlighted the importance of this project to overcome the digital barrier that exists between independent hotels and their potential clients so that they can be at the same level of competitiveness as large hotel chains.

“The independent hoteliers they must reduce the digital divide with customers who are much more advanced in digitization because they use their cell phones to access all kinds of information, “said the CEO of Gueest.

“During the Tianguis of Mérida It has been stressed that the digitization of tourism is an urgent need because hotels that do not have a certain degree of digitization run the risk of disappearing, ”said Martínez.

Between the recent agreements signed by Gueest highlights the connectivity agreement with the PriceTravel company that will allow wide access to the inventory of Mexican hotels.

With the agreement with Gueest, PriceTravel seeks, for its part, to increase the number of visitors offering travelers the best rates in real time, greater availability and responsiveness to online reservations.

With information from EFE