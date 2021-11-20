his riskiest physical transformations

Who was going to tell a Marine of the United States Infantry Corps that he would end up becoming one of the most demanded names in Hollywood, for many one of the best actors in recent history. Like footballers who get injured and end up being music stars (Julio, how are you?), Adam Driver owes his life turn to an accident: he broke his sternum while mountain biking and the aftermath was so serious that he was forced to stop the army. He then ‘enlisted’ in the most prestigious acting school in New York, the Juilliard, and in a very short time he was already in charge of plays on the front lines of Broadway.

The jump to the cinema came from the hand of Clint Eastwood and Steven Spielberg, there is nothing, with two small roles in J. Edgar and Lincoln. But his body asked for bigger characters, especially as a result of his success in Girls. In Lena Dunham’s generational jewel for HBO he ate the screen with a very physical, very honest and very original portrait of the new masculinity, a label that accompanied him in his next projects, under the orders of the Cohen brothers, of Noah Baumbach … Then it came Star wars and his fame exploded, although he has always drawn more towards quality cinema than to the popcorn, as evidenced by his Oscar nominations for Story of a marriage and by Infiltrated the KKKlan. Among so many great films, we are going to focus on the ones that reveal their ability to navigate the most complex characters with a reflection on their physique.

You Don’t Know Jack (2010)

His (brief) scenes are extremely tough in this tv movie starring Al Pacino and Susan Sarandon about the man known as Doctor Muerte, a doctor who defends euthanasia who became a controversial and popular figure in the 90s. Adam leaves his skin behind. (literally) to convey the pain of a young man who needs to stop suffering.

Girls (2012-2017)

HBO

He is the character that really showed the possibilities of Adam Driver as an actor. At first it was going to be another secondary, another dysfunctional boyfriend of the protagonist, Lena Dunham, but there was something in that flattened hunk, in that unpleasant ugliness that at the same time could be an adorable hottie, who stayed. And each season, he added both physical and psychological layers to one of the best portraits ever of hipsterism in particular and the new masculinity in general.

Star Wars (2015-2019)

Disney

Training as a marine was the best basis for composing one of the best villains in the history of science fiction, Kylo Ren. Its size is scary, and its face, when we see it, reflects those Shakespearean conflicts that are the hallmark of the house. The best example that in this genre you also have to get wet on an interpretive level to convince the true fans.

Silence (2018)

Be quiet

In full recording of the saga Star Wars, Driver took a hard hiatus to lose about 15 kilos of muscle and thus be credible in the skin of a 17th-century Jesuit under Martin Scorsese. Also in a very complicated film, because the project came from almost 20 years ago and ended with crossed demands between the producer and the director. During filming in Taiwan, Adam lost another 10 kilos more, so that in the final scenes he looks scrawny.

The Last Duel (2021)

Giphy

In his return to the historical epic, Ridley Scott sought a Gladiator who knew how to wear the armor well, and who better than Adam Driver. His duel with Matt Damon, in addition to other battle scenes, confirm that the actor has the body for action and the ability to convey great human conflicts through his very personal features.

The Gucci House (2021)

Distributor

With a few days of difference we can see in theaters Adam Driver dueling with a clean sword with Matt Damon and a dirty ‘blow’ with Lady Gaga. In the film about the tortuous history of the great Italian fashion family, the actor goes through several decades of the life of Mauricio Gucci, a character sewn with great finesse. And that gives off that aura of elegance that is only available to a few.

