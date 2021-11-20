He was left without a manager at LAFC after the dismissal of Bob Bradley

Los Angles FC have been left without a technical director after they announced through a statement that Bob bradley will not continue for what will be the Season 2022; The decision between the American strategist and the Los Angeles team was by mutual agreement.

Meanwhile, the group where he militates Charlie Candle, is waiting for your new coachHowever, the Mexican soccer player ends his contract in the MLS and it is not yet known if he will renew for the following season.

Bob bradley was in front of Los Angeles FC for four years, in which he achieved successes such as 2019 Supporter’s getting a record in the MLS of 85 annotations, meanwhile, also participated in the Concacaf Champions League in 2020, becoming the first team to defeat three teams from the MX League.

John thorrington, General Manager of LAFC he spoke about it, highlighting the great work done by the American strategist.

“Bob has been fantastic as the club’s first and only head coach, provided strong leadership and has been a great ambassador for LAFC. Bob helped us develop a winning culture and established a legacy that will always be a part of LAFC history.

“We are grateful to Bob for your service to LAFC and the city of The Angels. He helped lay the foundation for this club. I trust our club and the process to find the next coach who will help us move forward. ”

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: PELLEGRINI ABOUT DIEGO LAINEZ: “HE IS GRIPPING HIS BEST FORM”