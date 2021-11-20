He sold his rights to the United States for 2,300 million

The Premier League has renewed its television rights agreement with the US network NBC Sports with a contract until 2028 and valued at 2 billion pounds (2.3 billion euros).

This agreement will allow the US channel to televise 380 games per season of the English championship, as well as having the rights of the broadcast in Spanish.

In total, thanks to this renovation, the NBC It will be the home of English football in state United for 15 years, since the first time they bought the rights was in 2013.

This amount of money is used to cover the losses suffered by the teams of the Premier League during the pandemic, while this week a new aid package was announced for the teams of the lower divisions of the Kingdom United, from Third down.

The parties of the Premier League accumulate an average of 600 thousand viewers, which is the maximum since the 2015-2016 season, an increase of 14% compared to the previous campaign.

Richard Masters, executive president of the Premier League, assured that NBC Sports is “significantly increasing” the league’s popularity in USA thanks to “fantastic promotion and coverage”.

