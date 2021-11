HBO ranking in Ecuador: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, November 19

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of HBO we usually go easy and aim for news.

But there is life beyond, as this internet streaming platform offers its subscribers a list with its 10 most popular productions in Ecuador, so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the content with better quality. We’ll tell you then:

1. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his search to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads him directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

2. Spider-man 3

Third installment of the adventures of young Peter Parker (Maguire). It seems that Parker has finally struck a balance between his devotion to Mary Jane and his duties as a superhero. But, suddenly, his suit changes, turning black and increasing his powers; Peter is also transformed, bringing out the darkest and most vengeful side of his personality. Under the influence of this new suit, Peter stops protecting the people who really love and care about him. In these circumstances, he has no choice but to choose between basking in the tantalizing power of the new suit or remaining the compassionate hero from before. Meanwhile, two fearsome enemies, Venom and Sandman, will use their powers to quench their thirst for revenge.

3. Black Mass: Strictly Criminal

In South Boston in the 1970s, FBI agent John Connolly (Joel Edgerton) convinces Irish mobster James “Whitey” Bulger (Johnny Depp), a recently released criminal, to collaborate with the FBI. and eliminate a common enemy: the Italian mafia. The drama tells the story of that nefarious alliance that spiraled out of control, allowing Whitey to escape the realm of the law, consolidate his power, and become one of the most ruthless and powerful gangsters in Boston history.

Four. Terminator Genesis

Year 2032. The war of the future is being fought and a group of human rebels have the Skynet artificial intelligence system on the ropes. John Connor is the leader of the resistance and Kyle Reese is his faithful soldier, raised in the ruins of a post-apocalyptic California. To safeguard the future, Connor sends Reese to 1984 to save his mother, Sarah from a Terminator programmed to kill her so that she does not give birth to John. But what Reese finds on the other side is not what he expected.

5. harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter is an orphan who lives with his unsavory uncles, the Dursleys and his obnoxious cousin Dudley. His eleventh birthday is approaching and he has little hope of receiving a gift, as no one ever remembers him. However, just days before his birthday, a series of mysterious letters addressed to him and written in strident green ink breaks the monotony of his life: Harry is a wizard and his parents were too.

6. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always been in love with Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to part again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic abnormality that condemns him to live his life on a changing timescale, moving back and forth to Through the years without any control Despite the fact that Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will meet again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, for what she does know is that she could not live without Henry.

7. It’s not another stupid American movie

Boys at John Hughes High School are like any teenager in any other teen movie. The sporty and popular boy bets with Austin, the handsome blonde, that he is capable of transforming Janey, the ugly girl from school, into the queen of the prom. But two Machiavellian companions will try to make Jake lose the bet: his sister Catherine and Priscilla, the head of the cheerleaders. The rest of the gang isn’t much different from any other American teen movie, either. And of course; the students of the institute live a course full of parties, fun, alcohol and sex.

8. You carry it!

One month a year, five very competitive friends start the tag game, which they have been playing since high school, without limit, risking their relationships and jobs to defeat the rest. This year, the game coincides with the wedding of the only undefeated player, who may finally be easy prey. But he knows they will come… and he is ready.

9. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry returns to his second year at Hogwarts, but discovers that bad things happen because a site called the Chamber of Secrets has been opened by the Slytherin heir and will cause the Muggle-borns, the unclean, to appear mysteriously petrified by a monstrous animal.

10. Saint Andrew

The San Andreas fault ends up giving way to fearsome telluric forces and triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake in California. Faced with such a catastrophe, search and rescue helicopter pilot Ray and his ex-wife Emma travel together from Los Angeles to San Francisco to save their only daughter, Blake. But their tortuous journey north is only the beginning of the desomoronamiento of everything they believed firmly in their life.

The cinema has amazed us since its appearance. HBO spoils us with the best hits at the box office.

On this platform, you will find productions of all kinds and for all tastes: fantasy, humor, action, drama … so take the opportunity to watch several movies in a row. You know what you’ll find them available on HBO.

Do you know what your new favorite film will be? Do you feel like doing a marathon? 24 hours a day will not be enough to see the most select of the seventh art!