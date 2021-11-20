HBO Max added to its catalog this acclaimed film with Ryan Gosling and that we recommend you see

Ryan Gosling He has had a growing career, something that he has achieved thanks to his outstanding and memorable performances, which has earned him a place in the minds of people who see him for his work and not just for his image, something that he had to change. for the character he played in an acclaimed 2012 movie that you can now watch on HBO Max.

Under the direction and with the script of Derek Cyanfrance, in 2012 it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival the movie The place where it all ends (The place beyond the pines), which had a great cast such as: Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, Eve Mendes, Ray Liotta, Ben Mendelsohn, Rose Byrne, Mahershala Ali and Bruce Greenwood.

The film received mainly positive reviews, for which it was considered one of the most solid and interesting stories that were released during the festival, while the music, which was composed by Mike Patton, It was also positioned as one of the most sought after and recommended among the public.

Much of the success of The place where it all ends (The place beyond the pines) lies in the narrative of the three stories, as well as the consequences of past decisions, which will take viewers to a moment of reflection and analysis as an endearing plot unfolds.

What is it about?

Luke (Ryan Gosling), a motorcyclist who works as a stuntman in a show traveling from one city to another, is reunited with an old and brief girlfriend, Romina (Eve Mendes), and discovers that she has recently had a son from him, Jason.

He decides to leave the road, settle down and work as a mechanic, this with the aim of recovering Romina’s affection and being able to take care of her son.

However, things do not go as Luke had planned, because the lack of money becomes a constant, and in this scenario he only sees a way out when his boss Robin (Ben Mendelsohn) proposes him to rob banks, taking advantage of his skill with his motorcycle.

The path Luke will take will lead him to meet rookie cop Avery Cross (Bradley Cooper), who will have a confrontation that could cost them their lives and collaterally affect other people.

The place where it all ends (The place beyond the pines) conquered the public in the Toronto International Film Festival, where the performances of Gosling and Cooper were applauded, in addition to the fact that the story was interesting, emotional and thought-provoking.

For their part, specialized sites such as Rotten Tomatoes gave the film a 78 percent approval rating, while Metacritic It gave it a score of 68 percent, so the film would have liked most of the users of these platforms.

The film had a limited theatrical release, due to the fact that it was an independent film, and its production only had the budget of $ 15 million, so his earnings were $ 47 million, which could be considered a tepid box office success, since it tripled its investment.

Director Derek Cyanfrance, who had worked in 2010 with Ryan Gosling on Blue Valentine, assured that the role of “Luke“He had written it specifically for the actor, so he said that if he hadn’t agreed to play the role, he wouldn’t have made the movie.

The above was what convinced Gosling to take the role and deliver a wonderful performance, which earned him public recognition and awards Awards satelite, where he was nominated in the category of Better Actor.

So if you have an account HBO Max and you’re looking forward to an emotional, thoughtful movie with excellent performances, you can’t miss The place where it all ends (The place beyond the pines).

Keep reading

HBO Max has the most controversial movie starring Ryan Gosling that you need to see

Vin Diesel established himself as an action and science fiction actor thanks to this movie that you can see on HBO Max

HBO Max: This horror movie is based on a Stephen King book and you need to see it if you are a fan of the writer