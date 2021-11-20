Hamilton wins Qatar GP pole and Pérez eliminated from top 10

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will start the first Formula 1 race at the Qatar circuit from pole position with Max Verstappen outstripped by 0.455 seconds. This is the pole position number 102 of the pilot of Mercedes and the first since the one obtained in the Hungarian Grand Prix, eleventh date on the calendar.

Hamilton he was the fastest in the first round with a time of 1m21.901s that surpassed the record set by Verstappen by 0.095 seconds. Bottas, Carlos Sainz and Pérez closed the first five of that instance.

For Q2, Hamilton set the first benchmark on medium tires with a spin of 1m21.682s while Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri was momentarily in second place at 0.298s but favored by the soft tire. Max Verstappen reached third with a time of 1m21.984s with the middle securing his pass to Q3, a different situation than his Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Pérez.

Czech Pérez he placed 12th during his first stint in the second elimination round with a time of 1m22.637s on the yellow rubber. This forced Red Bull to ride the soft on the Mexican, but even this was not enough to get him into the top 10. His record of 1m22.346s barely earned him position 11 from where he will have to come back.

Lance Stroll, Charles Leclerc, Daniel Ricciardo and George Russell they were also out in Q2.

At the start of the fastest 10 round, Hamilton again established his conditions with the soft rubber with a time of 1m21.262s beating Verstappen’s first time by 0.162s.

Bottas, Gasly and Alonso occupied the top five with a difference of 0.408 seconds against the record of the seven-time world champion.

The Englishman was not satisfied with his previous time and in his last outing on Saturday he lowered his time to 1m20.827s to secure the first pole position of Formula 1 at the Qatar circuit.

His first place was secured when a yellow flag was presented in the final sector, forcing the rest of the competitors to reduce their speed, due to a tire puncture by Gasly, who will be within the first two rows.

Qualifying results of the Qatari GP of F1 2021: