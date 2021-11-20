Halo Infinite is already GOLD. Xbox makes official that its most anticipated game is now finished and sets time for its world premiere

There will be no more delays. Xbox Game Studios has announced that Halo Infinite is now complete and beats Xbox and PC players to the next December 8 for the highly anticipated return of the Master Chief. The reunion with an icon of video games and the brand that, everything is said, it has been made to wait.

Now, in fairness, Microsoft has managed to liven up the little more than two weeks ahead: the multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite is now played for free on consoles, PCs and game in the cloud as a great gift for the 20th anniversary of the saga. A preview in the form of a beta coming with lots of maps and very well assembled.

So what can we expect for December 8? The big claim will be, by far, the game’s own campaign. The next great arc of the Reclaimer Saga and, at the same time, the true litmus test for 343 Industries: together with Forza Horizon 5 (the already crowned Game of the Year from Xataka) it is of the most anticipated game from Xbox Game Studios.

A worldwide launch that will take place in Spain at 7:00 p.m.. What’s more, for everyone to attend the premiere 343 Industries has shared a map with the campaign launch times.





For the rest, both the multiplayer and the game’s Academy are the perfect way to warm up the atmosphere before re-donning the armor of John-117. Especially when they are brimming with fun, content, and even some secrets. Do you know how to overcome the first section of the Academy in just 25 seconds?

In any case, and this is essential, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to enjoy the full game (the Campaign and its Multiplayer) at no additional cost. Microsoft no longer measures its success in the number of copies sold, but in the loyalty of the players. And that’s where multiplayer and its excellence come into play.

The countdown to the premiere of Halo infinite has started and in 20 days we will put on the armor of the Master Chief again. So close and yet so far.