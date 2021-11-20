‘Gullit’ Peña scores his second double with Antigua GFC in a win over Guastatoya by Daniel Guzmán

The Mexican midfielder led the Antigueño triumph to consolidate the leadership of the Apertura 2021

Carlos ‘El Gullit’ Peña Facebook: National Football League

GUASTATOYA – Carlos ‘el Gullit’ Peña had an afternoon inspired by the David Cordón Hichos stadium and was the protagonist of Antigua GFC’s 0-3 victory against Deportivo Guastatoya by Daniel ‘el Travieso’ Guzmán, turning his second double into the National League of Guatemala.

It was Marco Domínguez who was in charge of closing the score in spare time for the 0-3 of the commitment. With victory, Antigua GFC reaches 45 points to continue at the top of the standings, while Guastatoya remains in the eighth box with 21 points and puts his classification to the final phase at risk. In addition, the streak of seven games without losing that the Yellow Chest team had is cut.

🥑 Antigua GFC won and puts pressure on Comunicaciones in the fight for the leadership! 🐥Guastatoya is complicated in the dispute of the classification to the final phase of the Apertura 2021. The details of the victory👉 https://t.co/krK7nEWM4x pic.twitter.com/mj79eYl2zt – ESPN Guatemala (@ESPN_GT) November 19, 2021

Although the Antigueño team appeared as a visitor, it was who took the lead during the first half by generating several goal options on the goal defended by Adrián De Lemos, otherwise Braulio Linares who had a very quiet 45 minutes.

It was the Paraguayan Pedro Baez who had two clear plays to open the scoring, however, his shots went to the side of the goal. Subsequently, ‘Gullit’ Peña He could not define the heads up he had against the Costa Rican De Lemos to put Antigua GFC on top.

For his part, Guastatoya tried it through Omar Dominguez Palafox in a fixed tactic, but his shot went straight into the hands of Braulio Linares. Later Luis Martinez In an action inside the area, he could not cross his shot and missed the goal option.

It was until minute 42 ‘when Antigua GFC opened the scoring. The Brazilian Romario Da Silva enabled ‘Gullit’ Peña on the right side of the area and before the departure of Adrián De Lemos, the Mexican midfielder defined crusader to score the 0-1 of the match at the David Cordón Hichos stadium.

For the complementary part, the strategist Daniel Guzmán responded with the modifications to go in search of equality. Dilan Palencia, Cristhian Reyes, Samuel Garrido and Néstor Jucup entered, however, they did not achieve the connection with Luis Ángel Landín and Luis Martínez.

While Antigua GFC was dedicated to keeping the ball away from its area and playing with the desperation of the rival. Even Luis Ángel Landín had an exchange of words with the Guatemalan defender Oscar Castellaños.

When it seemed that everything remained with the 0-1, it appeared again ‘Gullit’ Peña at minute 88 ‘to score his double and sentence the 0-2. Christian Ojeda took a free kick and inside the area he deflected the ball with his head to surprise Adrian De Lemos for the second time in the game.

Finally, in the replacement time came the 0-3 of the duel. In an overflow of Dayner Padilla on the right side, he allowed Marco Domínguez appeared in the center of the area to push the ball alone for the last score of the match.