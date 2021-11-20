George Clooney did not want to marry or have children before meeting Amal

His usual sincerity has been, once again, his best cover letter, and George Clooney has revealed a fact about his life before becoming a father that no one imagined. “I didn’t want to get married or have children”, the 60-year-old actor has assured during an interview on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron. But everything changed when Amal entered his life in 2013, and the interpreter, who he had divorced Talia Balsam twenty years earlierHe watched his whole world turn around. A year later they were married in a romantic ceremony in Venice.

“This extraordinary human being came into my life and I fell madly in love. The moment I met her I knew that everything was going to be different, “George Clooney assured during the interview. And it was, because their love story has traveled the world, the actor who falls in love with a human rights lawyer and that he is getting married in a dream wedding in Italy. The fairy tale continued to grow when, in 2017, the couple welcomed their first two children, twins who have become the center of their lives and for whom, recently, the interpreter of Ocean’s eleven I asked for privacy to protect children.

George has revealed that at first they had not raised the idea of ​​having children, but that when they had already been married for a year they raised it. It was Amal who suggested it, and the actor admitted that he hadn’t considered it until then., nor did he think it was something he was going to live in his life. Then he changed his plans, happy to have a child with the love of his life, but he did not imagine that they were going to be twins. There was a precedent in Amal’s family, so they could have been on notice, but the surprise was capital: “There is a moment when the doctor gives you the ultrasound and says ‘Here you go, it’s a boy’. And I said ‘How good, a boy’ “, the actor recalled. “And then the doctor said: ‘And the other one is a girl’ … and I’m speechless‘”, has added.

– George Clooney talks about fatherhood as ‘unbelievable’

Little Ella and Alexander came into the world on June 6, 2017 and put the finishing touch on a story that will go down in the annals of history. “It was the first time everything she did and everything to do with her was more important than myself“George assured last year in an interview with CBS. However, he also admitted that this new life as a father meant a level of work during the pandemic that he had never imagined he would experience:”It had been a long time since I had 15 washing machines in one day or that the mop passed over the floor, and I painted these doors “, he commented during the interview, in which he opened up about the work his mother did to raise him. “I always say that I felt like my mother in 1964 because she had two children and no help, but I don’t know how she did it, now I understand her more,” she shared.







