General Motors warns that, if there are no conditions, it will not invest in Mexico

Reuters.- A senior executive of the automaker General Motors (GM) expressed concern about the future of renewable energy use in Mexico and said that, without a solid legal basis for this, automotive investment would be in jeopardy in Latin America.

“Unfortunately, if the conditions are not met, Mexico it will not be a destination of investment, because the conditions that allow us to meet our goal of having zero emissions in the long term will not be met, “he said. Francisco Garza, executive director of GM Mexico.

Heron spoke as debate raged over a proposal from the mexican government to prioritize Federal electricity commission (CFE) at electricity market at the expense of private investors, particularly in renewable energy.

By participating in a panel at the Mexico City, Francisco Garza said that it was important for Mexico to forge the conditions that allow investment in renewable energy, with which the company itself was committed.

“We are evaluating that if the conditions are not met, that dollar that was going to be invested in Mexico will go to the United States, Brazil, China or Europe, and Mexico will cease to be a key destination “, added the executive director of GM Mexico.

Garza did not explicitly refer to the government’s electricity initiative, although other panel members did..

General Motors, which has been one of the main investors in Mexico since the beginning of the old North American Free Trade Agreement (TLC) in 1994, earlier this year he said he planned to invest a billion dollars to build electric vehicles in the northern state of Coahuila.

After Garza spoke, the spokeswoman for GM Mexico, Teresa Cid, told Reuters that GM “At no time did he threaten” not to make the investments he had promised to Mexico.

“GM must fulfill its vision (of zero emissions) and we must follow that path, ”he said. “So that’s where the risk would be.”

