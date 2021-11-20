GALLERY: This is how the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century looked

The lunar eclipse on November 19 is the last of its kind in 2021; however, in May 2022 a total lunar eclipse will be visible across America.

In the early morning of November 19, the Moon began its way through Earth’s shadow to shape the second lunar eclipse of 2021, the longest of its kind in the past 580 years.

Although the expectation was high, some regions of Mexico presented cloudy skies that only allowed the phenomenon to be partially observed, especially before the peak of the eclipse, when our natural satellite entered the threshold zone of the Earth’s shadow, causing its gradual darkening.

The phenomenon was perceived with better skies in North America, the Pacific and East Asia, where thousands of people gathered to observe the transit of the Moon over the Earth’s shadow.

The lunar eclipse was not the last of the year. Next December 4, a total solar eclipse will be visible at the south pole of the planet, causing the darkening of Antarctica for 1 minute and 54 seconds.

This is the eclipse that dismisses 2021 and will be partially visible in the southernmost latitudes of Chile, Argentina, Australia, and the African continent.

The next lunar eclipse will be total and will take place on May 16, 2022. This phenomenon will last for a total of one hour and 24 minutes and will once again be fully visible from the American continent, except Alaska and the northernmost regions of Canada.

