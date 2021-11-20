For this reason, General Motors warned that Mexico would not be an investment destination

Photo: REUTERS / Edgard Garrido / Archive

The president and CEO of the automaker General Motors (GM), Jose Francisco Garza Rodriguez, expressed his worry for the future use of renewable energy in Mexico and said that, without a solid legal basis, auto investment would be in jeopardy in the country.

“Regrettably, if the conditions are not met, Mexico will not be an investment destination, because the conditions that allow us to fulfill our objective of having zero emissions in the long term, ”said Garza Rodríguez, within the framework of the Annual Convention of the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (IMEF).

GM’s senior executive stressed that it is important for Mexico to forge the conditions that allow investment in renewable energy, an issue the automaker is committed to.

“We are working very closely and raising our voices. We are not the only automaker that has zero emission goals. We are going to fulfill it, and If the conditions are not on the table, I believe that Mexico will not be an investment destination in the short and medium term”He insisted.

Given this scenario, he said, they could transfer their investment to other countries that do meet the zero emissions goal.

“We are evaluating that if the conditions are not met, that dollar that was going to be invested in Mexico will go to the United States, Canada, Brazil, China or Europe. It would be a shame if Mexico does not contemplate seeing a country with clean energy, that investment does not come ”, he warned.

Garza Rodríguez did not explicitly refer to the initiative of electrical reform raised by the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, so that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) control the generation of the energy in the country, leaving a lower participation to private investors -particularly in renewable energy-; However, his statements take place within the framework of an intense debate over the approach of the Mexican government.

General Motors, which has been one of the main investors in Mexico Since the inception of the old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 1994, earlier this year it said that planned to invest a billion dollars to build electric vehicles in the state of Coahuila.

After Garza spoke, the GM Mexico spokeswoman, Teresa Cid, said to Reuters what GM “At no time did he threaten” not to make the investments he had promised for Mexico.

“GM must live up to its vision (of zero emissions) and we must go down that path,” he said. “So that’s where the risk would be.”

