FINALLY RELEASED: This is what Lionel Messi said after scoring his first goal in France’s Ligue 1 with PSG

Between physical problems and international breaks (FIFA dates), a Lionel messi It was difficult for him to convert his first goal in Ligue 1 in France. Today, against Nantes, he was finally able to make his debut in the French championship.

While he wasn’t as tense as he had already scored in the UEFA Champions League (against Manchester City and RB Leipzig), the six-time Ballon d’Or winner admitted that he really wanted to score in the league tournament. An important score because, beyond what it represented individually, it allowed PSG to secure one more victory (the story was complicated a bit by the expulsion of Keylor Navas).

MESSI’S WORDS AFTER HIS FIRST GOAL IN LIGUE 1

“I already wanted. He had had several occasions before, in this game and in previous games. And, well, luckily today I was able to convert, apart from a game that had been complicated for us. And we won it, which is the important thing “, released the FC Barcelona youth squad, in the interview he gave at court level.

What does your first goal in Ligue 1 represent? “Very happy. I wanted to score the first goal in the league. Although he had already scored a goal in the Champions League, he had not yet converted in the League, so he was very happy ”.

With the victory this Saturday, PSG reached 37 points after 14 games played. Their closest pursuer is Lens, which has 13 units less than them. If they continue with this rhythm, they will regain the tone of France.

Undefeated data. Lionel Messi adds 4 goals in 686 minutes played with PSG. He has already scored in Ligue 1 and in the UEFA Champions League. The 4 annotations were marked in the Parc des Princes.

Did you know…? Lionel Messi registers 756 goals and 315 assists in 945 games played in his career at the absolute level. Not in FIFA.