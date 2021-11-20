FIFA announced dates for draw and Repechage matches

The draw for the qualifying intercontinental play-offs for the Qatar World Cup 2022 It will be held next Friday, November 26 in Zurich, reported the FIFA it’s a statement.

The highest world football organization will take advantage of the fact that starting at 17.00 (16.00 GMT) the draw for the pairings of the European qualifiers will take place to then define the clashes in which the representatives of Asia (AFC), Concacaf, Conmebol and Oceania (OFC) will define the last two tickets for the final phase.

These intercontinental qualifiers, originally scheduled for March 2022, will be played in a single match on June 13 and 14, 2022.

In the playoffs four years ago, Australia and Peru were the teams that managed to qualify for Russia 2018 with his triumphs before Honduras and New Zealand, respectively.

By Concacaf the fourth classified in the final league will participate in this intercontinental play-off; by Conmebol the fifth; for Asian confederation, the winner of the match that will be played by the third classified of each group of the third round; and for the oceanic one, the winner of the qualifying phase.

By UEFA Germany, Denmark, Belgium, France, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland and the Netherlands already have a place in the World Cup; and will play the repechage Portugal, Scotland, Italy, Russia, Sweden, Wales, Turkey, Poland, North Macedonia, Ukraine, Austria and the Czech Republic, of which three will qualify for the world.

They have also already secured their pass Brazil and Argentina, by Conmebol, and Qatar as the host team.

