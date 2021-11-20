Fernando Fiore stars in a world miniseries about Maradona

Fiore He had worked with the Colombian diva, in the early 90s, on the TV show on Univisión Fuera de Serie, and Sofía did not hesitate to contact him with the production team of the miniseries that was in Buenos Aires.

Born in the city of Rio de la Plata in July 1960, “the same year that Maradona”, As Fiore himself remarks without hiding his pride, Argentina it was one more incentive to dive headlong into this unique opportunity.

“Of course, like everything that happened to me in life, I had to start from scratch,” commented Fiore enthusiastically. “They warned me that I had to pass a test, that the vast majority of the papers were already distributed and that there was only one position for a character who gave a news of only one line about Maradona”.

It was enough. Fiore packed up and took off like a bullet to Buenos Aires.

WhatsApp Image 2021-11-19 at 8.44.58 PM (1) .jpeg During the filming of the miniseries “MARADONA: Sueño Bendito”, Fernando Fiore enjoys the actors Nicolas Goldschmidt and Ines Palombo. Fernando Fiore

There he found a project that was very serious. Great international actors and actresses such as Gerardo Romano, whom Fiore had admired since his youth in Argentina; Inés Palombo, Nicolás Goldschmidt, Nazareno Casero, Mercedes Morán and Julieta Cardinali among others. The investment was millionaire, no effort was spared and every detail was taken care of to give maximum fidelity to a fictional story, but based on real events.

“I did the test very quickly and the producers of Latin We and Dhana Media were very satisfied with my fluency, so much so that they offered me a test for another three or four line role,” he recalled. Fiore. “I did it and they told me they liked it a lot.”

The impression that I had left Fiore It was very good, because after this successful start they asked him if he was interested in doing a new test for the role of an investigative journalist who was going to appear in five scenes of the film. miniseries.

In February 2019, Fiore He traveled again to Argentina for the filming. He had to play the role of the journalist Mauricio Méndez, who inquired about the character who supplied drugs to Maradona. He filmed two scenes and was asked to come back in April to complete the other three.

“After almost 30 years I returned to acting, which is my first love,” he confessed Fiore. “And hopefully this is just the beginning for this dream of being an actor to come true.”

In the early 1990s, he had played an Arab terrorist in the Arnold Schwarzenegger film True Lies, which became a huge box office success.

WhatsApp Image 2021-11-19 at 8.44.58 PM (2) .jpeg With the actor Gerardo Romano from the miniseries Maradona, whom Fernando Fiore has admired since he was a child. Fernando Fiore

Fiore She says that her passion for acting came from “since I can remember, since kindergarten”. He was always ready to take the stage in all the “little works” and participate in the ceremonies and various acts that were organized in the school. The same thing happened when he went to elementary school, high school and college.

He was 19 years old when he decided to emigrate to the United States where his family had advanced. He settled in New Jersey and entered Montclair State University to study communications and acting.

The road was hard because although it is true that in his family’s house he had a roof, the rest was on his own. He carried out a thousand jobs: he painted fire escapes, packed meat in a refrigerator, unloaded packages at the port, was a tour guide and was filled with a vital component that would later help him navigate life with the ease of a winner.

In 1989 he started working at Univision. His programs Lente Loco, Out of Series and República Deportiva had a spectacular resonance. He was the anchor of all the World Cups broadcast by said network from Italy 1990 to Brazil 2014. He spent 25 years at Univisión, gained fame, money and recognition throughout the United States.

He then worked for five years at FoxSports. And now he is the voice and ambassador of the MLS Inter Miami club, broadcasts on the FuboTV platform, makes the radio capsules Palabras de Presidente for 60 stations and carries out commercial campaigns for companies such as McDonald, NAPA, Crest and the Census, among others. .

That success had a price: postponing the performance. That’s life, it gives you and it takes you away.

WhatsApp Image 2021-11-19 at 8.44.59 PM.jpeg Fernando Fiore acts in the miniseries’ MARADONA: Sueño Bendito ”. Fernando Fiore

“When I was getting ready to travel to Buenos Aires to film the remaining scenes of the miniseries of Maradona I had to record a promotion with FoxSports in California ”, he commented Fiore. “The commitment with Fox was urgent. My agent couldn’t change the dates and I had to cancel the filming in Argentina ”.

Fiore he thought he was not going to appear in the miniseries. The pandemic postponed filming and the premiere took place only on October 29 with transmission to 240 countries and had a much greater impact worldwide than the miniseries by Luis Miguel.

That date the first five chapters were released and the following Friday two more. On November 12, 19 and 26, the last three were scheduled.

“What would not be my surprise when a friend called me to tell me that I had been in the first batch of the miniseries of Maradona”, He commented Fiore. “The producers kept my role. It was a huge satisfaction for all that the performance and Maradona mean to me. Hopefully new opportunities come in this branch ”.