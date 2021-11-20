Fermín Martínez revealed to EL LIBERAL how he created “El Azul”, the acclaimed character he composes in “Narcos: México”

11/18/2021 – 19:15 Dressing room

The actor Fermin Martinez is in “Narcos: Mexico”, Juan José de Jesús Esparragoza Moreno, popularly known by his pseudonym“ El Azul ”. The interpreter, born in Mexico City, embodies in the acclaimed Netflix series who was one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, an organization dedicated to drug traffic.

Although this narconovela placed him massively in the consideration of the large audience, the truth is that Fermín is a prestigious actor who worked in film with Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts (“La Mexicana”), with Salma Hayek, Alfred Molina and Geoffrey Rush (“Frida”), Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna and Guillermo Francella (“Rudo y Cursi”), Leonardo Sbaraglia, Bárbara Mori and Tony Dalton (“Love, pain and vice versa”), Damián Alcázar, Joaquín Cosío and Silverio Palacios ( “The thin yellow lines”) and Kevin Kline, Kathleen Gati and Paulina Gaitán (“Trade: welcome in America), among other films.

Fermín has been trained, in his profession, in several institutions, such as the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the UNAM, The Nucleus of Theater Studies, El Foro Rivera and La Casa de Teatro. He has learned with renowned teachers, such as José Caballero, Luis de Tavira, Raúl Quintanilla, Lech Gorzinski and Jorge Vargas, among others.

In addition to “Narcos: México”, he had a participation in the series “La costa de los mosquitos”, in addition to the series “The king”, About the life of the Mexican singer Vicente Fernández. He has just finished filming two new films in which he was directed by his world-renowned compatriots Luis Mandoki, in the horror film “Presencias”, and Luis Estrada in the film “¡Qué viva México!” that talks about family dilemmas in there.

Meanwhile, in theater, he travels his country (he already presented it at a festival in Pueblo) with “Pedro y el Capitán”, a theatrical drama written by the Uruguayan Mario Benedetti.

His career includes appearances on television, in series such as Capadocia (2008) Yago (2016), A Any Day (2016) and Señora Acero (2017). In film, the actor has appeared in films such as El violín (2005), Amor, dolor y viceversa (2008), Rudo y Cursi (2008), El infierno (2010), Canela (2012), Purasangre (2016), México Bárbaro II (2017) and Juan and Vanesa (2018). He is the founder of the “La Academia Studio 7” school, in charge of training new acting talents.



