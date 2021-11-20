Federer and Nadal worried about the mysterious disappearance of the Chinese tennis player

The case of Peng Shuai has raised controversy in the world due to his mysterious disappearance. | Photo: Reuters.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal joined the list of tennis players who have expressed their concern and good wishes for the Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose disappearance is shrouded in mystery since she reported that a powerful Chinese politician sexually assaulted her.

About what happened to Shuai, Federer told international media:

“She is one of our champions, a former world number 1, clearly she is very worrying”.

The Swiss also appealed to the union of “the tennis family”. “I have always told my children that the tennis family is my second family. I have been in the circuit for 25 years and I love the circuit, its people and all the players and she [Peng Shuai] be part. We hope she is safe and sound ”, he insisted.

For its part, Nadal declared in the newspaper L’Equipe that “the most important thing in this case is to know if it is okay.”

“All of us, within the tennis family, hope to see her with us soon”, added the Spanish.

A few days earlier, the top female tennis star, Serena Williams also spoke out regarding the disappearance of Shuai.

Williams shared a sensitive comment on Twitter accompanied by the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai (Where is Peng Shuai?) with which the tennis community, including the WTA women’s circuit, is expressing concern on social media about Shuai.

“I am devastated and shocked to hear the news of my partner Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and that they find her as soon as possible ”.

“This must be investigated and we must not remain silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time ”, added the winner of 23 Grand Slam titles.

I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not stay silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time. #whereispengshuai pic.twitter.com/GZG3zLTSC6 – Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 18, 2021

What is known about the mysterious disappearance case of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai?

Peng ShuaiFormer Chinese tennis world champion, 35, in early November accused a senior Chinese official of forcing her to have sex and has not made a public appearance since.

The 2nd of November, Shuai posted a message on his official account Weibo, equivalent to Twitter in China, where he reported that he had relations with former Chinese Vice Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli.

Gaoli, who was considered one of the most powerful men in China between 2013 and 2018, forced her, according to the tennis player, to have sex and made her his lover. However, so far the aforementioned, currently in his 70s, has not reacted to these statements.

So far it is not clear if the message was published by the own Peng Shuai, since the message was quickly deleted, however, many people made screenshots of the post that circulated on the network, and which were censored in China and continue to be until now.

However, the accusation made by the tennis player was published on Twitter, a social network blocked in China, which allowed the news to be known worldwide.

In China, the name Peng Shuai he keeps showing up in internet search results, but when searching for his name associated with Zhang’s, there are no results.

Since the #MeToo global movement began to denounce violence against women, accusations of Peng Shuai they were the first against senior officials of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Several countries, including the United States, said “concerned” on Friday about the fate of the Chinese player. Even the United Nations (UN) requested proof that he is well.

The WTA, which organizes the women’s professional tennis circuit, called for a “thorough, fair and transparent investigation into allegations of sexual violence against Peng Shuai“.

Earlier in the week, WTA chief Steve Simon said he had “had confirmation from various sources, including the Chinese federation, that the player is in a safe place and is not physically threatened.”

However, an email attributed to Peng Shuai and addressed to the WTA, which was broadcast on the Chinese public television CGTN, says that the player admits that the accusations are “false” and that she is “resting”. “Everything is going well, thank you for taking an interest in me”, concludes the text.

But the content of the email and its authenticity continue to leave doubts, as the publication of four photographs of the tennis champion were posted on the Twitter account @shen_shiwei on Friday.

One of the photos shows the smiling player with a cat in her hands in a place that looks like her home. In the Twitter account it is stated in English that these photos were published by the player to wish her followers a “good weekend”.

Peng Shuai’s WeChat moments just posted three latest photos and said “Happy weekend”.

Her friend shared the three photos and the screenshot of Peng’s WeChat moments. pic.twitter.com/tut8CEH6gu – Shen Shiwei 沈 诗 伟 (@shen_shiwei) November 19, 2021

About the images, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, says that he has received information that guarantees that “they are current photos” of Peng Shuai.

“These last days, she was at home, free, and did not want to be disturbed,” he said in English on Twitter, explaining that Peng Shuai “Will appear in public soon.”

In addition, this weekend, photographs and videos have been published from the same account (@shen_shiwei), in which the tennis player is seen in a supposed meeting of friends.