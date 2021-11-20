FAKE HITS !; Jhonny Depp wins the right and now he can prove that Amber Heard tampered with evidence

The Depp-Heard case has taken quite a turn in all the years that the battle has lasted, but this time the authorities are allowing the legendary actor to access numerous evidence that would confirm that Amber heard has been lying.

Although it all began as the actress in the position of the victim, and the actor, in the position of the perpetrator, after an article that accused him of being a “wife beater”, the truth is that Johnny he continues to fight for his innocence and now justice gives him a hand

“Amber Heard used false photographs in her accusations,” claimed Depp’s defense before obtaining this court ruling in his favor. The next step is to check the actress’s phone number and try to verify that her injuries were edited.

The star of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, that he is bringing a 50 million dollar defamation lawsuit against Heard, he told the court of Virginia that his ex-wife manipulated photos that tried to show that she was beaten by the actor in 2015. Faced with this appeal in the case, the court decided to give Depp’s defense the green light to access the actress’s mobile phone and it can be shown that in some photos, in which she could be seen allegedly injured, they were truncated with an editing program.

In 2015, thanks to those images of Heard seemingly beaten, she won a temporary restraining order and a $ 7 million divorce settlement. Something that for Depp’s defense is only about scams.

“Heard’s attorney has repeatedly used these false photographs in the deposition,” Depp’s attorney, Benjamin Chew, alleged in Washington County Circuit Court. Fairfax, Virginia, in a court file