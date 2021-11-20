Faitelson’s forceful hint to Canelo Álvarez; pointed out who is the best pound for pound

David Faitelson says who the best pound-for-pound fighter is. (Photo: ESPN)

The next Saturday 20 November the welterweight champion will face, Terence crawford against the two-time former champion, Shawn porter for him WBO Welterweight Title at Michelob Ultra Arena on Paradise, Nevada, USA. Faced with this fight, the commentator of ESPN, David faitelson threw a hint at Saul Alvarez, saying this is the fight of the year with the best fighter pound for pound.

“Do you want to see a real boxing match, with two great opponents on top of the ring? Don’t miss the duel between Terrence Crawford and Shawon Porter this Saturday. The welterweight title and the best fighter in the world pound by pound and maybe the fight of the year… ”, you can read on Faitelson’s Twitter.

For his part, July 31st, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) ordered the reigning champion to defend his welterweight title against contender Shawn Porter. The former two-time champion was chosen and seen as the biggest challenge in Crawford’s career thus far.

It is worth mentioning that both fighters could not reach an agreement for the business of this confrontation, the OMB was in charge of establishing a total amount of the bag for the fight. Both fighters will split a percentage of 60-40.

On the other hand, the fight will be broadcast through the pay signal in ESPN, the event will be promoted by Top rank, in association with Premier Boxing Champions. Following the set amount and percentages, Crawford is guaranteed an amount of USD 6 million, while Porter will receive an amount close to USD 4 million.

