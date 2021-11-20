Fair Saturday, a varied and succulent cultural and solidarity event

Fair Saturday, cultural movement with social impact in which DEIA collaborates, returns this year after the stoppage caused by the pandemic. Despite the difficulties caused by the covid-19, the solidarity background cultural initiative will bring together 300 initiatives that will not only be held in Bizkaia next Saturday 27, but also in Huelva, Lisbon, throughout Scotland and, for the first time, in an autonomous community, as is the case of La Rioja, mainly in its capital, Logroño.

Cultural counterpoint to the consumerist Black Friday, Fair Saturday helps in publicity and financial support to different social causes. The organization considers culture as “one of the most effective antidotes against consumerist and materialistic drift”, which is why it advocates offering it more space, together with education, to have more capacity to “choose behaviors and more responsible ways of life and sustainable “. In practice, the cultural organizations participating in the festival choose a social cause to recognize their work, helping to project their message and allocating a part of the funds generated.

“Culture generates value and this must be recognized by society through tickets or donations, each artist and organization subsequently dedicating a part decided by them to social purposes”, highlights its spokesperson, Jordi Albareda.

In the following lines we highlight some of the hundred of the initiatives that will be held in Bilbao and Bizkaia next weekend in support of Cáritas, DalecanELA, Aspanovas, CEAR, Unesco Etxea, Barreras Invisibles, Unicef, Red Cross or Doctors without Borders, among other associations.

Inaugural event

The Bilbao Arena Pavilion in Miribilla will host on the 26th, starting at 8:00 p.m., the inaugural event of this cultural and solidarity event. It will be a “first-rate” musical and audiovisual production in which a mosaic of artists will form an impressive scenic body around the Bilbao Symphony Orchestra (BOS). The lineup, which will number about 1,500 artists, will be made up of various choirs, choral masses from various parts of Bizkaia, youth orchestras, schools and soloists such as Idoia and the Mäbu and Alava groups En Tol Sarmiento (ETS).

On Saturday, in addition to music, dance is added to this event in which you can also enjoy exhibitions, literature, conferences and instrument workshops. Appointment with the solidarity commitment as endorsement of this festival.

Saturday 27

Pop rock. Krusak and Last Hidden Fox at the Itsasmuseum at 9:00 p.m. Tickets at 10 euros. Endika eta Xabi. Pop and rock versions in Zubiarte. At 5.30 p.m. Free. Los Bribones, at the Singular bar. At 9:00 p.m. Free. Blue Hole, in Santurtzi, in Artzo (9pm).

Corals. Zozoak Abestatza and Coral Irutasun, in Getxo. Trinitarian Fathers Church. At 8.15 p.m. Coro Andrés Isasi, in Algorta. San Nicolás de Bari Church (8:00 p.m.). To Little Jazz Mass, in the Church of San Bartolomé de Ugao – Miraballes, with Ugaoko Sarea Abesbatza.

Coro Rosini and Arte on, in Laudio. San Pedro de Lamuza Church at 8:00 p.m.

Opera. ‘Allegro ma non troppo’ in La Terminal. At 8:00 p.m. 10 euros the entrance. Fusion of opera and electronics with the soprano and performer Miren de Miguel with music by the composer and DJ Mauri Martín Marín.

In the subway. It is one of the novelties of this edition. There will be performances throughout the day and in acoustic format with musicians such as Joe Moma, Julen, Lorelei Green, Xabier Iriarte, Viola Serra, Sara Zozaya, Eva Martín, Ane Zugaza, Myke, Maider Legarreta …

Festival. Tribute and presentation of the album ‘DalecandELA’. The Soundtrack, with performances by Still River, Last Fair Deal, Margo Cilker, The Communist Tenant, McEnroe …