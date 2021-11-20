exercise relieves anxiety, even if it is chronic. But which?

MADRID, 20 Nov. (EUROPA PRESS) –

Both moderate and strenuous exercise relieve symptoms of anxiety, even when the disorder is chronic, a study led by researchers at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden shows, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

The study is based on 286 anxiety syndrome patients, recruited from primary care services in Gothenburg and the northern part of Halland County. Half of the patients had lived with anxiety for at least ten years. Their mean age was 39 years and 70% were women.

By lottery, participants were assigned to group exercise sessions, moderate or strenuous, for 12 weeks. The results show that their anxiety symptoms were significantly alleviated, even when anxiety was a chronic condition, compared to a control group that received advice on physical activity based on public health recommendations.

Most of the individuals in the treatment groups went from a moderate to high initial level of anxiety to a low level of anxiety after the 12-week program. In the case of those who exercised at a relatively low intensity, the probability of improvement in terms of anxiety symptoms was multiplied by 3.62. The corresponding factor for those who exercised at a higher intensity was 4.88. The participants were unaware of the physical training or counseling that people outside their group received.

“There was a significant trend towards the intensity of improvement, that is, the more intensely they exercised, the more their anxiety symptoms improved,” explains Malin Henriksson, a doctoral student at the Sahlgrenska Academy of the University of Gothenburg, a specialist in general medicine. in the Halland region and first author of the study.

Previous studies on physical exercise in depression have shown a clear improvement in symptoms. However, until now a clear picture of how exercise affects people with anxiety has been lacking. The present study is described as one of the largest to date.

Both treatment groups conducted 60-minute training sessions three times a week, under the guidance of a physical therapist. The sessions included both cardiovascular (aerobic) and strength training. A warm-up was followed by circle training around 12 stations for 45 minutes, and the sessions ended with a cool-down and stretching.

Group members who exercised at a moderate level were required to reach about 60 percent of their maximum heart rate, a degree of exertion rated as light or moderate. In the group that trained the most intensely, the goal was to reach 75 percent of maximum heart rate, and this degree of exertion was perceived as high.

Levels were periodically validated using the Borg scale, an established rating scale for perceived physical exertion, and confirmed with heart rate monitors.

The current standard treatments for anxiety are cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and psychotropic drugs. However, these drugs often have side effects, and patients with anxiety disorders often do not respond to medical treatment. Long wait times for CBT can also worsen the prognosis.

The present study was led by Maria Aberg, Associate Professor at the Sahlgrenska Academy of the University of Gothenburg, a specialist in general medicine at the Västra Götaland Region Primary Care Organization, and corresponding author.

“Primary care physicians need individualized treatments, with few side effects and easy to prescribe. The 12-week model of physical training, regardless of its intensity, represents an effective treatment that should be available in primary care more often for women. people with anxiety problems, “says Aberg.