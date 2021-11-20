“Evil grateful”: Fans of Christina Aguilera criticize Britney Spears for “attacking” her | News from Mexico

LOS ANGELES, California.- After Britney Spears criticize Christina Aguilera For not wanting to talk about the problem of her guardianship, Aguilera’s followers lash out at Spears and call her “ungrateful.”

On Friday afternoon, Britney Spears made a post on her Instagram stories where criticizes Christina Aguilera for not wanting to talk about her in the delivery of “Latin Grammy Awards 2021”, when the press questioned her if she had any contact with her after the fight for her guardianship.

Before she answered, people who accompanied the interpreter of “Candy Man” commented that it was not the time to talk about these issues and they took the actress, who managed to say that “He was happy for Britney”.

But Britney did not like it and wrote a message addressed to those people who are afraid to speak out on the subject and thanked those who have supported her.

I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth is tantamount to a lie !! 13 years of being in a corrupt and abusive system, but why is it such a difficult topic for people to talk about ??? I was the one who went through that !!!! All the fans who spoke and supported me, thank you… Yes, I do matter !!!!! ”, he wrote.

“Christina Aguilera did support Britney”: Fans

Apparently, Britney Spears does not remember that Christina Aguilera has supported her on the issue of her guardianship, especially when the documentary published by “The New York Times” came out, as Aguilera’s fans made it known.

In this project some situations are revealed for which the 39-year-old singer has had to go through more than thirteen years and the abuses that she has been a victim of by the people around her, including her managers and her family.

Last June, the interpreter of “Ven Conmigo” shared a photo of her and Britney, on her Twitter account, where He described as “unacceptable” what his partner had had to go through.

“These last few days I have been thinking about Britney and everything that is happening. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human being, who wants to be in control of her own destiny, can have the possibility to live life as she wishes.”, He expressed.

In another of her texts, Christina mentioned that his heart went out to Britney.

“War” between fans of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera

The publication of Britney Spears on her social networks sparked controversy among her fans and those of Christina Aguilera, who have spoken in words since the interpreter of “Crazy” expressed herself on Instagram.

As Christina’s followers call her “Ungrateful” Britney, fans of this assure that Aguilera is a “envious” because he has always spoken ill of Spears and has wanted to “hang” on his fame.

The war between the two singers arose from the beginning of the musical career of both, since, although they are very different styles, they have always been compared and they have been put in a rivalry, especially because both worked together in their adolescence, in “El Mickey Mouse Club ”, alongside Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake.