‘Eternals’: James Gunn Explains What Happened To Star-Lord’s Celestial Powers – Movie News

The situation of Chris Pratt’s character has raised some questions after the premiere of the new Marvel Studios directed by Chloé Zhao.

Eternals has already hit theaters and the film, directed by Chloé Zhao, has introduced a whole new group of superheroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film stars the Eternal, a race of superhumans created by the Celestials to protect the Earth. The latter, one of the oldest entities in the universe and tremendously powerful, you’ve heard before in the franchise. For example in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The sequel to James Gunn’s ‘space opera’ saga reveals that Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell) is a Celestial and is the father of Peter quill/Star-lord (Chris Pratt).

The status of the protagonist’s Celestial powers of Guardians of the Galaxy has returned to be on the lips of fans of the UCM after the premiere of Eternals. Gunn has responded to the doubts through his Twitter account.

“If the Celestials are the most powerful beings in the universe, that means that Star-Lord is the most powerful being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by being born from a Celestial,” writes a user on Twitter. “I hope that James Gunn can show the true powers of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy“, Add. Unfortunately, the director is not going to be able to do what this fan mentions.

“He gave up all that”Gunn responds. Why is Star-Lord no longer able to use these powers? On Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 his father Ego the Living Planet dies. In reality, the main team destroys him after discovering that it was he who put the tumor in Peter Quill’s mother and that his true intention was to use the power of his son to remake the universe.

Gunn is currently in the preparations for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, film that will begin filming soon. In this film, the director will introduce Adam warlock, who will play actor Will Poulter.

As to Eternals, the film has collected more than 161 million dollars all over the world. The film features Salma Hayek in its cast as Ajak, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos and Lia McHugh as Sprite. Also with Kit Harington as Dane whitman, Black knight in Marvel comics.

