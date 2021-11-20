Emma Watson wears the lingerie trend in sight like no one else

The recent appearance of Emma Watson on the red carpet of the event Earhshot Prize 2021 He has once again set his gaze on a personality that we undoubtedly missed at the epicenter of discussions of fashion, activism, values ​​and education in modern times.

Since since 2014, the British actress, Emma Watson, occupies a fundamental role as a goodwill ambassador for UN Women and is dedicated to raising awareness regarding gender equality and climate change, it is not surprising that on this occasion she met with Albert arnold gore, American politician and creator of Climate Reality, to speak about ecological awareness and the power of the new generations to transform the future.

And how could it be otherwise, the formidable styling in which she wore the actress, as mentioned in his Instagram account, it was erected ‘with 62% recycled yarn of local origin, woven and personalized in Italy’.

Emma Watson returns to work with a brand new two-piece look

So, after resorting to a design conceived by Harris reed to return to public appearances after a year’s absence, Emma Watson leaned for an outfit custom made which, as he has anticipated, will continue to be reflected in endless opportunities, since those pieces determined to perpetuate themselves in the closet deserve to be used over and over again.

It should be noted that the two-piece styling worn by the british actress was signed by Emilia wickstead, who built this look especially for the interpreter to wear, and with its traditional aura of romanticism that has characterized the label from Great Britain since the beginning.

In addition to the evocative print, the plain bralette It also takes on a notable role, as it has been doing for some seasons in the presentations of firms such as Alberta Ferretti, Chanel and Dior, or Balmain, Alexander McQueen and ACNE Studios in regard to the spring-summer 2022 season.