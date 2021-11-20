Emily Blunt and the stylish look that you are going to want to copy

6/ 6

The best? Is that after having fun at Disneyland (and taking endless photos to remember), the actors took advantage of the fact that the normality of before returns little by little, by being able to present their film in front of those who make up this attraction, with great joy as could see in a photo in which both Emily and Dwayne appear raising their hands.

“Making a movie like Jungle Cruise was a great opportunity. When movies like this are done well, they catch you. You’re sitting in the theater and you let yourself go, and you come out of the theater floating and feeling great,” Dwayne said in an interview. for Disney.

And you … what did you think of the outfit with which the actress became a modern Amazon?