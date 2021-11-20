Elsa Pataky stands with Chris Hemsworth and has a quarrel because she does not want to be a mother again

Elsa Pataky raises her foot. The one who was a successful actress in Spain and a television character set sail for Australia, when she met Chris Hemsworth, her current husband, and with whom she has formed a family that she does not want to expand.

Hemsworth, with a much higher cache than Pataky, and whose schedule is full of film projects, wanted to have a last child. A plan that Pataky does not seem willing to give him, which has caused a serious discussion.

“They got into a fight over a fourth baby. She replied that she was not a baby-making machine, and that she needs to do something else in her life,” collects ‘NW’, referring to sources around Elsa and Chris.

Elsa, who has seen her film career go from more to less, until she is practically known as ‘Hemsworth’s wife and the mother of her children’, takes her exit from stardom very badly. Pataky has gone from being acclaimed for her roles on screen, to dedicating herself mainly to taking care of her children and sports. A reality that I would like to change as soon as possible.

Pataky does not give up her dreams of a big star, and continues to search for a role that will launch her to stardom. The problem is that this option does not arrive, and there are more and more voices that warn that, in the case of Elsa, the problem is not the lack of opportunities, but of talent. Because it has already appeared in well-known films, such as the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga. But her performance left a lot to be desired, and the press and critics were primed with her.

Pataky has continued to disappoint in his latest appearances, and continues to be far removed from the level demanded by the top cinema. Hemsworth, on the other hand, has seen his career skyrocket, thanks to the role of ‘Thor’ and several films for Marvel.

In this scenario, Chris’s proposal to have a baby with Pataky again, which would take her away from active life again, has hit the mark of the Spanish, which has been flatly denied.

Will this discussion be the beginning of the end of your marriage?