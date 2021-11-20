Elsa Badakki enjoys family planning in Spain without Chris Hemsworth 2021

With the arrival of next December, there are more and more Famous He starred in the popular movie “Coming Home for Christmas.” Elsa Badacci was the last to land on Spanish territory, although for a very different reason than on Christmas Eve. After staying in Australian territory as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, Yesterday the actress arrived at the Seville airport with her three children and her mother, Who covered it up all the time before the enormous expectations of the media that led to this income.

It’s been six years since Chris Hemsworth’s wife made the Australian coastline her happy home, and the truth is that whenever she can, she never hesitates to return to her home country to relive the moments and reunite with her family. In the latter case, Elena’s translator For the fastest It has landed in the Andalusian capital to be presented by the International Pure Spanish Horse Show, Celebrate the 30th anniversary of this edition. Taking into account that the model is interested in animals and especially in horses, they wanted to bring her to SICAB because of her love for these mammals and her international project at the equestrian fair this Saturday.

When he arrived in Seville, Pataki tried to go unnoticed with sunglasses and glasses. Attire Brilliant, although it may not be easy. With this quick arrival, the actress wanted to make the most of the time and company of her children and her mother. The first project they did was to go to the SICAB site and enjoy a horse show with good sandwiches. There is no shortage of popcorn and soda. It was a night in which both Elsa and the little ones were very happy.

They then took the opportunity to walk around the area and visit some of the usual markets.. Madriliniano paid special attention to the two who caught his attention. The first of them was for sale accessories such as bags and ties in the purest Spanish style, which the translator says he would like to collect. souvenir gift To her husband with the help of her children. A few minutes later she stopped at another necklace and bracelet store.

It will be during the horse show this afternoon. Influence You can collect your long-awaited prize, the fruit of your great dedication to animals and especially horses.