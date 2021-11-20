Elden Ring could be just what the Souls games needed

Image : From Software / Bandai Namco

Although From Software studios have existed since the late 1980s, it was not until 2011 with the arrival of the mythical Dark souls that most players in the world knew him. Yes, even after the arrival of Demon’s Souls, the first game in this style known as “Soulslike” or “Soulsborne” that became a subgenre in the video game industry.

The Soulslike are titles that, in essence, are based on offering a series of difficulties and challenges to the player in a world that is simply against them. With perseverance, patience, and learning from your mistakes, it is possible to overcome it. Their combat is tough, and it is very easy to “die” in the game. The formula becomes moving forward, dying, repeating, while we are learning from our mistakes and getting to know our environment and our enemies.

That is the formula that From Software has used in Demon’s Souls, on the different Dark Souls, on the great Bloodborne and in Sekiro, his most demanding game to date. But although all Soulslike They are essentially similar, modifying both the mechanics and the gameplay so that everyone feels different. Bloodborne forces you to be more aggressive, Demon’s Souls invites you to be more cautious and Sekiro… well, among several things Sekiro it puts your patience to the test.

What makes different Elden ring?

Image : From Software / Bandai Namco

In my approximately 7 hours in Elden ring I found a game that, again, feels like a Souls, but it is not a Souls. In fact, it is really different, thanks to its open world and the series of mechanics that they have used based largely on this formula.

Open world games are nothing new, they have been around for decades, but applying an open world to a Souls the way you do Elden ring achieves a very satisfactory result. The sooty, as our character is known, is exploring a huge world in search of obtaining different fragments of a ring. The reasons for this search can be discussed on another occasion, specifically, when the game goes on sale in February 2022 . In the meantime, you just need to know that the game’s base story was created by George RR Martin, and Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team at From Software have expanded it.

Elden ring it’s more narrative, the dialogues are more detailed, the events of what has happened in this world are a bit clearer. Not much, it is still a FromSoft game, but it is understood that there is a history, a past and they present it to us as one of the attractions of the game.

As for the gameplay, we go back to those changes and adjustments that they make in the mechanics so that they feel different enough compared to the other games in the study. For example, it is common in a Souls go over the map with great caution and the shield always up, “just in case”. On Bloodborne this was a mistake, in Sekiro it was also a mistake. On Elden ringInstead, it is an option. Because the most notable thing about this game so far is how important and interesting the use of magic is in combat.

Magic spells and incantations can do a lot of damage, a lot. Enough that it is not far-fetched to create a character focused on magic and use only these types of attacks throughout the game, or at least that’s the impression it gave me. Let’s remember, I have only played one beta, but clearly the game gives you many alternatives to choose how to play it.

Image : From Software / Bandai Namco

The map is huge and it is a sad and beautiful world, it is full of enemies of all kinds that appear randomly, from a couple of soldiers that you can defeat with just a couple of attacks, to groups of 10 or more soldiers that will make you pass a bad time, or a mighty dragon that appears without warning and kills you with a single flaming scream. In addition, beyond the main castles and dungeons of the game, in any corner you can find a small entrance to a cave, or some ruins, which lead to a dungeon full of enemies and rewards to improve your character.

Elden Ring is something that feels familiar, but at the same time like something new.

I could say much more about this first experience with Elden ring, but I will conclude by saying that, after just 7 hours in the game, I was wanting more. Much more. Elden ring it feels like a From Software game, with its difficulty, with the tension it generates as we travel from one safe place to another, and with huge, imposing and very powerful final bosses. But at the same time it varies the formula enough that you have felt that you were experiencing something that while familiar, is also something new. It promises to be the evolution of Souls that we have known.

Of course, when I got stuck on a boss, I didn’t hesitate to call in some random player who wanted to help me in combat. LordKrat0s1986, I don’t know if you will read this, but I will never forget your help in the battle against that horrible bug.